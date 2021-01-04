Three-sport star Luke Hagy remembers decorated Mt. Lebanon career

Monday, January 4, 2021 | 7:24 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Luke Hagy leaves Woodland Hills defenders in his wake during a 2011 game.

In May and June, the TribLive High School Sports Network held a fan vote to determine the Best of the Century among the district’s top male and female athletes.

We also had a chance to visit with some of the participants — interviews that have yet to be seen.

So as we prepare to crank up the high school sports coverage again later this week, join us for a nostalgic look back as we visit with athletes who starred in various sports in the WPIAL from 2000-2020.

In 2012, a local athlete was named the Army Iron Man Athlete of the Year in Pennsylvania. How appropriate for a young man who excelled no matter what the season or what sport he was participating in.

Luke Hagy was a jack of all trades, and he mastered them all.

Hagy helped Mt. Lebanon enjoy success in the early part of this past decade in football, basketball and baseball.

He chose to play football in college at Ivy League Cornell as a running back for the Big Red.

Luke Hagy – Mt. Lebanon Class of 2012

(Football, basketball, baseball)

• Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 25 football all-star in 2011 and Terrific 10 basketball all-star in 2012

• A four-year starter in basketball and a three-year starter in football and baseball, he was also the captain of those three teams a combined seven times, three years in basketball and two each in football and baseball

• As a senior, Hagy was named the Army Iron Man of the Year for Pennsylvania as the state’s best two-way football player

• Became the school’s all-time leading rusher by gaining 4,795 yards and scoring 72 career touchdowns. His rush total at the time was the third-highest in WPIAL Class AAAA history

• As a senior, Hagy rushed for 1,907 yards, had 2,125 all-purpose yards, scored 25 touchdowns and on defense, he registered 81 tackles, broke up 11 passes and had three interceptions as Mt. Lebanon finished 7-4 after a loss to Central Catholic in the district quarterfinals

• In his junior season, Hagy rushed for 1,981 yards and scored 29 touchdowns for a Mt. Lebanon team that was 10-0 before losing to Woodland Hills, 29-22, in the WPIAL quarterfinals

• In basketball, Hagy set the school record in assists with 486 and steals with 380 and helped Mt. Lebanon reach the PIAA Class AAAA state championship game his junior season, where the Blue Devils lost to Chester

• In baseball, Hagy was a two-time all-section player who hit .451 as a junior and batted .370 as a senior in helping Mt. Lebanon reach the WPIAL AAAA championship game, where they lost to Seneca Valley, 5-3

• Hagy played his college football as a running back at Cornell