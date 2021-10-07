Through the years: 10 years ago, West Shamokin sets futility record

Thursday, October 7, 2021 | 9:16 AM

Tribune-Review Deer Lakes senior Jordan Fragapane heads for the end zone against West Shamokin on Oct. 7, 2011. The 40-14 victory was the first for the Lancers on the season and the 40th consecutive loss by West Shamokin set a new WPIAL record.

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

West Shamokin set a new WPIAL record with its 40th consecutive loss, a 40-14 setback against previously winless Deer Lakes on Oct. 7, 2011. Jordan Fragapane had 194 receiving yards and two Lancer TDs.

75 years ago

• In a battle of unbeatens, Ken High’s Willie Thrower ran for two touchdowns as the Red Raiders stayed alive in the WPIAL title race with a 19-6 victory over Har-Brack.

• Springdale remained undefeated with a 33-12 victory over Etna at Tarentum’s Dreshar Stadium, where Springdale played while Veterans Memorial Field was undergoing renovation.

60 years ago

• Jim and Bill Oberdorf both ran for touchdowns as Leechburg defeated Apollo, 25-12.

• Arnold’s Bob Barbiaux caught two TD passes, one from Allen Abel and another from Bobby Renock, as the Lions knocked off Oakmont, 20-7.

• Fox Chapel won its first game in school history, a 7-6 decision over Pine-Richland.

50 years ago

• Despite picking up only four first downs, Highlands defeated West Mifflin North, 20-6, at Duquesne High Stadium. Reuben Samuels scored on an 84-yard kickoff return and a 37-yard run.

• Burrell quarterback Jacy Morrow completed touchdown passes to Frank Gigler and Barry Taylor as the 4-0 Bucs took the measure of injury-riddled Plum, 27-6.

40 years ago

• Valley’s Billy Callahan ran for 347 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings recorded a 35-12 victory over Kittanning. He started his rampage with a 96-yard run on Valley’s first play from scrimmage.

• Ford City snapped a 15-game losing streak as Mike Klingensmith and John Heilman spearheaded a 13-0 victory over Deer Lakes.

25 years ago

• Valley’s Chris Verdini ran out of bounds at the Kittanning 11 with three seconds left, setting up a Steve Lacinski field goal to win it, 16-14.

• Riverview came from behind twice to win at Clairton, 28-23. Justin Dudczak passed for a touchdown and ran for two others.

10 years ago

• Andrew Rumburg-Goodlin raced for 238 yards and three TDs as Knoch blew past Indiana, 55-31, before an overflow crowd at Andy Kuzneski Field.

Five years ago

• Chase Balla ran for a career-high 244 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns to lift Valley to a 27-21 victory over Shady Side Academy

• Apollo-Ridge overcame a driving rainstorm at Owens Field to post a 36-7 win over Freeport. Duane Brown scored three Vikings touchdowns.

