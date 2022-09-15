Through the Years: 50 years ago, Art Sack lifted Springdale past Hampton
Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 11:17 AM
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.
Springdale workhorse Art Sack ran for 125 yards on 28 carries, including a 60-yard scoring run as the Dynamos knocked off Hampton, 29-16, on Sept. 16, 1972. As a sign of the times, it was one of 20 WPIAL Saturday games.
75 years ago
• Tarentum edged Springdale, 20-19, before 7,000 fans at Dreshar Stadium. Redcats quarterback Roy Woods threw scoring passes to Chris Warriner and Lido Lavorini.
• Defending Class B champion East Deer was eliminated from title consideration with a 7-0 loss against Penn Claridge. Pate Zubaty’s touchdown was the game’s only score.
60 years ago
• Dave Olivo’s 77-yard touchdown pass to John Alberta in the second period and a 6-yarder to Gene Montemurro propelled Arnold to a 14-7 victory over previously undefeated West Deer.
• Plum’s Rich Demko scored on a quarterback keeper with 4:45 remaining to lift the Mustangs to a 13-7 victory over Leechburg.
50 years ago
• Deer Lakes coach Jim Collins installed a triple option offense just in time for Blasé Szwaczkowski to score a pair of touchdowns and lead the Lancers to a 20-16 victory over Ford City.
40 years ago
• Kittanning amassed 417 yards of offense in a 50-12 home rout over Valley. Scott Claypoole and Brad Bowers scored two TDs each for the rampaging Wildcats.
• Burrell running backs Tom Brown and Mark Guerrini scored a pair of touchdowns each as Burrell romped over Hampton, 40-6, at Fridley Field.
25 years ago
• Lucas Heakins ran for 255 yards and Chad Beynon raced 29 yards with an interception as Riverview blasted Springdale, 41-7.
• Plum posted a rare victory over Penn Hills, 34-13, behind a pair of scoring passes from Frank Mannetti to Jim Urbano.
10 years ago
• Freeport quarterback Brendan Lynch carried 11 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns as the Yellowjackets whipped Deer Lakes, 39-0.
• Springdale’s Sean Dugan ran for 158 yards and scored the game’s only two touchdowns as the Dynamos blanked Wilkinsburg, 15-0.
Five years ago
• Highlands snapped a six-game losing streak to rival Knoch, defeating the Knights, 24-16. Seth Cohen passed for 260 yards and three TDs for the Golden Rams.
• Skyy Moore ran for three touchdowns and Dino Tomlin returned a kickoff 55 yards as Shady Side Academy took the measure of Apollo-Ridge, 38-14.
Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Highlands, Knoch, Plum, Riverview, Shady Side Academy, Springdale
