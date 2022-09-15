Through the Years: 50 years ago, Art Sack lifted Springdale past Hampton

By:

Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 11:17 AM

Tribune-Review file Springdale’s Art Sack looks to get by a Hampton defender on Sept. 16, 1972, at Veterans Memorial Field. Note the field layout is perpendicular to the way it is now.

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.

Springdale workhorse Art Sack ran for 125 yards on 28 carries, including a 60-yard scoring run as the Dynamos knocked off Hampton, 29-16, on Sept. 16, 1972. As a sign of the times, it was one of 20 WPIAL Saturday games.

75 years ago

• Tarentum edged Springdale, 20-19, before 7,000 fans at Dreshar Stadium. Redcats quarterback Roy Woods threw scoring passes to Chris Warriner and Lido Lavorini.

• Defending Class B champion East Deer was eliminated from title consideration with a 7-0 loss against Penn Claridge. Pate Zubaty’s touchdown was the game’s only score.

60 years ago

• Dave Olivo’s 77-yard touchdown pass to John Alberta in the second period and a 6-yarder to Gene Montemurro propelled Arnold to a 14-7 victory over previously undefeated West Deer.

• Plum’s Rich Demko scored on a quarterback keeper with 4:45 remaining to lift the Mustangs to a 13-7 victory over Leechburg.

50 years ago

• Deer Lakes coach Jim Collins installed a triple option offense just in time for Blasé Szwaczkowski to score a pair of touchdowns and lead the Lancers to a 20-16 victory over Ford City.

40 years ago

• Kittanning amassed 417 yards of offense in a 50-12 home rout over Valley. Scott Claypoole and Brad Bowers scored two TDs each for the rampaging Wildcats.

• Burrell running backs Tom Brown and Mark Guerrini scored a pair of touchdowns each as Burrell romped over Hampton, 40-6, at Fridley Field.

25 years ago

• Lucas Heakins ran for 255 yards and Chad Beynon raced 29 yards with an interception as Riverview blasted Springdale, 41-7.

• Plum posted a rare victory over Penn Hills, 34-13, behind a pair of scoring passes from Frank Mannetti to Jim Urbano.

10 years ago

• Freeport quarterback Brendan Lynch carried 11 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns as the Yellowjackets whipped Deer Lakes, 39-0.

• Springdale’s Sean Dugan ran for 158 yards and scored the game’s only two touchdowns as the Dynamos blanked Wilkinsburg, 15-0.

Five years ago

• Highlands snapped a six-game losing streak to rival Knoch, defeating the Knights, 24-16. Seth Cohen passed for 260 yards and three TDs for the Golden Rams.

• Skyy Moore ran for three touchdowns and Dino Tomlin returned a kickoff 55 yards as Shady Side Academy took the measure of Apollo-Ridge, 38-14.

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Highlands, Knoch, Plum, Riverview, Shady Side Academy, Springdale