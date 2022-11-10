Through the Years: In 1962, Verona made last-minute grab at Gardner points

Thursday, November 10, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Courtesy of Riverview School District Verona coach Joe Zelek, Harold Mauro, Garry Lyle and assistant Carl England plot strategy as Verona looked to face East Huntingdon on Nov. 10, 1962. A year later, Lyle would become the first Black athlete at George Washington University. He later played seven seasons with the Bears.

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.

Verona defeated East Huntingdon, 14-7, in a hastily arranged game to get the Panthers enough Gardner Points for a berth in the WPIAL title game. Garry Lyle and Wayne Gent scored the Verona touchdowns and Harold Mauro set a school record with 25 tackles on Nov. 10, 1962.

75 years ago

• Defending WPIAL champion Ken High finished its third consecutive undefeated Class 2A season with a 38-6 pounding of Sharon. Harold Vestrand scored four touchdowns for the Red Raiders.

• Freeport school officials declared a day off for students after the Yellowjackets finished their Class B season undefeated by virtue of a 19-0 win over East Deer. Ultimately, Freeport didn’t have enough Gardner Points and Masontown beat Chartiers Township for the WPIAL title.

60 years ago

• Franklin Regional ended its first season with a 56-13 rout of Elders Ridge. Future Pirates pitcher Bob Moose scored a touchdown for the Panthers.

50 years ago

• Leechburg and Deer Lakes battled to a 22-22 tie in the AIC Bowl at Kittanning. Dave Csonka passed to Blue Devils teammate Randy Tira with no time left on the clock, then passed to Mike Phillips for the two-point conversion to earn the stalemate.

• Kiski Area earned the right to play Gateway in the WPIAL semifinals, thanks to Hopewell’s 35-0 win over previously undefeated Beaver Falls. Tony Dorsett scored three Hopewell touchdowns in his final high school appearance.

40 years ago

• Burrell won its first home playoff game with a 21-7 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic. Tom Brown rushed for 189 yards on 33 carries, intercepted a pass and scored on a 55-yard run.

• Plum won a playoff game for the first time, defeating Chartiers Valley, 28-7. Frank Sacco returned the opening kickoff 93 yards to give the Mustangs an early lead.

25 years ago

• Riverview became the first A-K Valley team to reach the semifinals four straight seasons by knocking off California in a mudbath, 29-7. Lucas Heakins returned a punt 72 yards for a key score.

• Chad Killian scored three touchdowns and Sean Barbour two as Fox Chapel blasted North Allegheny, 35-6, in a Class 4A playoff.

10 years ago

• Burrell’s James Liput set a school record with 23 pass completions, but it wasn’t enough as the Bucs fell to Mt. Pleasant, 48-28, in an opening-round playoff game at Valley High School.

Five years ago

• Lionel “Train” Deanes ran for five touchdowns as Seton La Salle took the measure of Freeport, 35-18, in a Class 3A playoff game at Dormont Stadium. Luke Kennedy had two Yellowjackets TDs.

Tags: Burrell, California, Chartiers Valley, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Greensburg C.C., Kiski Area, Leechburg, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, Plum, Riverview, Seton La Salle