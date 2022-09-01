Through the Years: Ken High Memorial Stadium opened to great fanfare 75 years ago
Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 9:01 AM
Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.
Vince Pisano scored Ken High Memorial Stadium’s first touchdown on a 9-yard run and added another later as 10,000 watched the defending WPIAL champion Red Raiders defeat Central Catholic, 20-6, on Sept. 6, 1947.
75 years ago
• Arnold opened the season by blanking Mars, 18-0. Carl Mazza, Jack Biss and Jack Moses scored the Lions touchdowns.
60 years ago
• Franklin Regional’s football debut was spoiled by a 40-12 Washington Township victory at Owens Field. Tailback Larry Cignetti ran for two touchdowns, passed for another and tallied three PAT runs.
• Verona’s Garry Lyle scored on runs of 30 and 20 yards as the Panthers held off neighboring Oakmont, 13-6.
50 years ago
• Riverview’s Carl Mauro recovered from a bullet wound the previous season and led the Raiders to a 30-8 victory over Kittanning. Mauro threw a 65-yard TD pass to Jim Adams and later scored on a keeper.
• Leechburg got third-quarter touchdowns from Allen Sprankle and John Smail as the Blue Devils recorded a 21-0 victory at Deer Lakes.
40 years ago
• Burrell’s Tom Brown kicked a field goal with four seconds left to lift the Bucs to a 17-14 victory over Penn-Trafford.
• Plum’s Dave Martin scored on a 72-yard punt return, a 30-yard pass from Jeff Holt and a 6-yard run as the Mustangs pounded Norwin, 35-0.
25 years ago
• Kittanning notched the 300th victory in school history with a 28-14 win at Montour. Matt Lasher and Josh Fink scored two TDs each for the Wildcats.
• Valley’s Brandon Williams scored four touchdowns and rushed for 186 yards as the Vikings downed Kiski Area, 34-19.
10 years ago
• A standing-room-only crowd at Buccaneer Stadium watched Burrell dominate Valley, 41-6. Cole Bush ran for 242 yards and three TDs.
• Ben Tackett scored four touchdowns for the second straight game as Knoch whipped Trinity, 40-6.
Five years ago
• Logan Crise returned the opening kickoff 87 yards as Highlands won in coach Dom Girardi’s debut, 28-14, against Ambridge. Gabe Booker’s 60-yard punt return gave the Golden Rams the lead for good.
• Jackson Gildea booted a 38-yard field goal as time expired to lift Plum to a 9-6 victory over Kiski Area.
