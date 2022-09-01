Through the Years: Ken High Memorial Stadium opened to great fanfare 75 years ago

By:

Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 9:01 AM

People’s Library of New Kensington The sun comes up at New Kensington Memorial Stadium as the facility is set to open on Sept. 6, 1947. Note the minute and second hands on the scoreboard clock in the days before digital timing.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy.

Vince Pisano scored Ken High Memorial Stadium’s first touchdown on a 9-yard run and added another later as 10,000 watched the defending WPIAL champion Red Raiders defeat Central Catholic, 20-6, on Sept. 6, 1947.

75 years ago

• Arnold opened the season by blanking Mars, 18-0. Carl Mazza, Jack Biss and Jack Moses scored the Lions touchdowns.

60 years ago

• Franklin Regional’s football debut was spoiled by a 40-12 Washington Township victory at Owens Field. Tailback Larry Cignetti ran for two touchdowns, passed for another and tallied three PAT runs.

• Verona’s Garry Lyle scored on runs of 30 and 20 yards as the Panthers held off neighboring Oakmont, 13-6.

50 years ago

• Riverview’s Carl Mauro recovered from a bullet wound the previous season and led the Raiders to a 30-8 victory over Kittanning. Mauro threw a 65-yard TD pass to Jim Adams and later scored on a keeper.

• Leechburg got third-quarter touchdowns from Allen Sprankle and John Smail as the Blue Devils recorded a 21-0 victory at Deer Lakes.

40 years ago

• Burrell’s Tom Brown kicked a field goal with four seconds left to lift the Bucs to a 17-14 victory over Penn-Trafford.

• Plum’s Dave Martin scored on a 72-yard punt return, a 30-yard pass from Jeff Holt and a 6-yard run as the Mustangs pounded Norwin, 35-0.

25 years ago

• Kittanning notched the 300th victory in school history with a 28-14 win at Montour. Matt Lasher and Josh Fink scored two TDs each for the Wildcats.

• Valley’s Brandon Williams scored four touchdowns and rushed for 186 yards as the Vikings downed Kiski Area, 34-19.

10 years ago

• A standing-room-only crowd at Buccaneer Stadium watched Burrell dominate Valley, 41-6. Cole Bush ran for 242 yards and three TDs.

• Ben Tackett scored four touchdowns for the second straight game as Knoch whipped Trinity, 40-6.

Five years ago

• Logan Crise returned the opening kickoff 87 yards as Highlands won in coach Dom Girardi’s debut, 28-14, against Ambridge. Gabe Booker’s 60-yard punt return gave the Golden Rams the lead for good.

• Jackson Gildea booted a 38-yard field goal as time expired to lift Plum to a 9-6 victory over Kiski Area.