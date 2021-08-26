Through the Years: Oakmont’s Chuck Wagner wins debut in 1961

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 1:58 PM

Carnegie Library of Oakmont New Oakmont coach Chuck Wagner (with clipboard) goes over strategy with assistants, from left, Robert Mousseau, Wagner, Warren Riddinger and James Higgins before the start of the 1961 season.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

Chuck Wagner won the first of 270 games as a head coach as Oakmont defeated Verona, 32-6, at Cribbs Field in 1961. Senior halfback John Miceli scored three touchdowns for the Oaks.

Here are some other milestone moments from this week in A-K Valley football history:

75 years ago

• Ken High won its season’s opener with a 26-0 victory over Central Catholic, then a non-WPIAL member. Tony Kotowski scored two touchdowns for the Red Raiders, who used Arnold’s Leslie Stadium that season.

• Bob Coury, Leo Sukala and Jack Moses all scored touchdowns as Arnold shut out Mars on the road, 21-0.

60 years ago

• Defending WPIAL Class B champion Washington Township opened the season with an 18-12 victory over St. Vincent Prep. Bobby Dixon scored the game-winner on a 72-yard punt return with four minutes left.

50 years ago

• Leechburg pounded Trafford, 57-20, to start what would be the Tomahawks’ final season before it merged with Penn Claridge. Dave Csonka scored 18 points on two touchdowns and three PAT runs.

• Burrell opened the season with a 33-7 victory over Serra Catholic. Dave Herbeck scored on an 80-yard punt return, and Rich Weston led the Bucs defense with 17 tackles.

40 years ago

• Freeport got a late touchdown when Bobby White fumbled a muddy football at the 2, and Tom Kyler pounced on it in the end zone. Keith Conti’s conversion pass to Tom Shaw gave the Yellowjackets an 8-7 victory.

• A 45-yard field goal by Tommy Thompson with 14 seconds left lifted Knoch to a 3-0 victory over rival Mars.

25 years ago

• Elliott Jenkins and Sal Chiusano scored two touchdowns each as Highlands knocked off Freeport, 26-22, at Staresenic Stadium.

• Valley senior Chris Verdini scored on a fumble recovery, a punt return and a pass reception as the Vikings turned back Derry, 22-13.

10 years ago

• Springdale’s Caleb Whelan took a liking to Lt. J.C. Stone Field’s newly-installed artificial turf, rushing for 163 yards as the Dynamos held off North Catholic, 13-6. Joey Killian’s interception in the end zone with 4.9 seconds to go sealed the victory.

• Ford City’s David Lattanzio threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Devan Willyard, then intercepted a pass with less than five minutes remaining to secure a 10-0 victory at Kittanning.

Five years ago

• Apollo-Ridge’s Brett Coleman ran for 131 yards and three TDs as the Vikings took the measure of neighboring Leechburg, 27-14, at Owens Field.

• Max Garda and Jack Ryan combined for 351 rushing yards as Burrell defeated Springdale for the first time since 1985, 33-20.

