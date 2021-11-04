Through the years: With heavy hearts, Knoch topped West Allegheny in 2011

Thursday, November 4, 2021 | 5:09 PM

Tribune-Review file Knoch’s Andrew Rumburg-Goodlin escapes West Allegheny tacklers in a first round Class 3A playoff game on Nov. 4, 2011 won by the Knights, 28-7. The senior running back dedicated the game to his girlfriend, Alexis Summers, who died in an auto accident three days earlier.

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

Knoch’s Ky Kenyon passed for three touchdowns and Andrew Rumburg-Goodlin ran for 109 yards in a 28-7 victory over West Allegheny on Nov. 4, 2011. Rumburg-Goodlin and the South Butler area were mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Alexis Summers, in an auto accident earlier in the week.

75 years ago

• Springdale remained in the running for the Class A title game with a 37-6 victory over West Deer behind two Harry Caputo touchdowns.

• Washington’s Immaculate Conception pulled away in the second half to defeat St. Joseph, 39-12, at Har-Brack field. Frank (Bunga) Kremer threw touchdown passes to Regis Fleck and Bob Kaniecki for the St. Joseph scoring.

60 years ago

• It was time to say goodbye to Bell-Avon High School football as the Lions played their final game, a 35-0 conquest of Elders Ridge. Steve Plonka threw 16 yards to Mike Klazon for the final TD in school history before the merger with Vandergrift to form Kiski Area.

• Kittanning completed its most successful season since 1929 at 7-2 with a 31-0 victory over Ford City. Wildcats quarterback Denny Mervis scored touchdowns of 7 and 2 yards on keepers.

50 years ago

• Fox Chapel fullback Rich Kriston finished his outstanding career with two touchdowns, giving him a final tally of 283 points in three seasons in a 33-14 Foxes win over North Hills. He will be posthumously inducted into the A-K Valley Sports Hall of Fame on May 21, 2022.

• Steve Kanas scored three TDs as Kiski Area went to 9-0 with a 22-6 win over Greensburg Salem.

40 years ago

• Valley’s Billy Callahan ran all over Buccaneer Stadium, tallying 218 yards and two TDs as the Vikings clinched the first WPIAL playoff berth in school history, 26-6, over Burrell

• Bobby White scored two second half touchdowns as Freeport secured a WPIAL playoff spot, beating Leechburg, 28-10. White will be inducted into the A-K Sports Hall of Fame on May 21, 2022.

25 years ago

• For the first — and to date — only time in school history, Valley completed an undefeated season with a 37-8 victory at Burrell. Brandon Williams ran for 240 yards and three TDs.

• Plum won its first playoff game in 13 years with a 21-7 victory over Baldwin behind three Dave Pucka touchdowns.

10 years ago

• Springdale set a school record for points in one game by blasting homestanding Monessen, 65-30. Sean Dugan ran for 215 yards and three TDs.

Five years ago

• Riverview was eliminated from the WPIAL playoffs with a 39-6 opening-round setback at Rochester.

• A 7-yard pass from Sammy Carey to Josh Harmon with 3.4 seconds to go lifted Springdale to a 50-44 victory in a first-round playoff game at Carmichaels.

