Through the years: With heavy hearts, Knoch topped West Allegheny in 2011
By:
Thursday, November 4, 2021 | 5:09 PM
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.
Knoch’s Ky Kenyon passed for three touchdowns and Andrew Rumburg-Goodlin ran for 109 yards in a 28-7 victory over West Allegheny on Nov. 4, 2011. Rumburg-Goodlin and the South Butler area were mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Alexis Summers, in an auto accident earlier in the week.
75 years ago
• Springdale remained in the running for the Class A title game with a 37-6 victory over West Deer behind two Harry Caputo touchdowns.
• Washington’s Immaculate Conception pulled away in the second half to defeat St. Joseph, 39-12, at Har-Brack field. Frank (Bunga) Kremer threw touchdown passes to Regis Fleck and Bob Kaniecki for the St. Joseph scoring.
60 years ago
• It was time to say goodbye to Bell-Avon High School football as the Lions played their final game, a 35-0 conquest of Elders Ridge. Steve Plonka threw 16 yards to Mike Klazon for the final TD in school history before the merger with Vandergrift to form Kiski Area.
• Kittanning completed its most successful season since 1929 at 7-2 with a 31-0 victory over Ford City. Wildcats quarterback Denny Mervis scored touchdowns of 7 and 2 yards on keepers.
50 years ago
• Fox Chapel fullback Rich Kriston finished his outstanding career with two touchdowns, giving him a final tally of 283 points in three seasons in a 33-14 Foxes win over North Hills. He will be posthumously inducted into the A-K Valley Sports Hall of Fame on May 21, 2022.
• Steve Kanas scored three TDs as Kiski Area went to 9-0 with a 22-6 win over Greensburg Salem.
40 years ago
• Valley’s Billy Callahan ran all over Buccaneer Stadium, tallying 218 yards and two TDs as the Vikings clinched the first WPIAL playoff berth in school history, 26-6, over Burrell
• Bobby White scored two second half touchdowns as Freeport secured a WPIAL playoff spot, beating Leechburg, 28-10. White will be inducted into the A-K Sports Hall of Fame on May 21, 2022.
25 years ago
• For the first — and to date — only time in school history, Valley completed an undefeated season with a 37-8 victory at Burrell. Brandon Williams ran for 240 yards and three TDs.
• Plum won its first playoff game in 13 years with a 21-7 victory over Baldwin behind three Dave Pucka touchdowns.
10 years ago
• Springdale set a school record for points in one game by blasting homestanding Monessen, 65-30. Sean Dugan ran for 215 yards and three TDs.
Five years ago
• Riverview was eliminated from the WPIAL playoffs with a 39-6 opening-round setback at Rochester.
• A 7-yard pass from Sammy Carey to Josh Harmon with 3.4 seconds to go lifted Springdale to a 50-44 victory in a first-round playoff game at Carmichaels.
