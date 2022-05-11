Tim McConnell resigns as Chartiers Valley basketball coach to pursue Bishop Canevin job

By:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley head coach Tim McConnell yells from the bench during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Cardinal O’Hara on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey.

Tim McConnell has walked into Chartiers Valley’s gym countless times, but the longtime basketball coach felt somewhat sentimental when he entered Tuesday morning.

He knew it would be his last visit as Colts coach.

“When I went to meet with my team and I walked through the doors and I walked in the gym, it sort of hit me a little bit,” McConnell said, “like, wow, I’ve been doing this for 29 years and I’m not going to do this in this gym anymore. It was breathtaking. I got a little emotional to be honest with you.”

McConnell, 57, resigned Tuesday as Chartiers Valley’s girls basketball coach, a job he held for four seasons after 25 as the school’s boys coach. Combined, he won nine WPIAL titles and more than 600 games.

His career record is 662-153.

But his resignation maybe isn’t a retirement. Instead, he hopes to be hired Wednesday as boys coach at Bishop Canevin. He’s already interviewed twice for the Crusaders job, which came open late last month.

“I decided to retire from Char Valley because I wanted to pursue a boys job,” McConnell said. “If I don’t get the Canevin job, then I’ll still be OK because then I’ll then have more time to go see T.J. and my daughter Megan play a little bit more. But I was interested in getting back to coaching boys.”

His son, T.J., plays for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. Megan finished her second season at Duquesne.

McConnell coached both, along with son Matty, in his years at Chartiers Valley. He went 552-146 as the boys coach with six WPIAL title and then switched over to coach the girls.

His girls teams went 110-7 over the past four seasons with three WPIAL titles, a state championship and two state runner-up finishes. They also finished second in the WPIAL once.

“I loved my time at Char Valley,” McConnell said. “I loved the people at Char Valley. They’ve been so good to me. I’m indebted to Char Valley, but with the Canevin job opening, I thought it was a good opportunity for me to get back on the boys side.”

He’ll keep his job as director of transportation at Chartiers Valley.

At Canevin, he’d be taking over a basketball program that went 25-4 this winter and won WPIAL and PIAA Class A titles. Crusaders coach Gino Palmosina resigned in late April to become boys coach at Moon.

McConnell said the location in Carnegie and the Catholic school experience were factors that drew him to the job.

“I went to a Catholic grade school and I went to Seton LaSalle High School,” he said. “It intrigues me. It’s somewhere I’ll really be able to fit in and understand what these kids are dealing with and what they’re doing.”

