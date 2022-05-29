Tim Storino finds right fit in leading Seton LaSalle football

By:

Sunday, May 29, 2022 | 11:43 AM

Submitted by Storino family Tim Storino is the new football coach at Seton LaSalle.

Tim Storino feels at home as the leader of the Seton LaSalle football team.

A 17-year coaching veteran, Storino has his sights set on resurrecting a program that has stumbled due to coaching turnover and inconsistent play.

Storino was hired in March following a tumultuous 2021 season in which Mauro Monz resigned before he coached a game. Monz was facing a one-year suspension for alleged recruiting violations. He was replaced by assistant Chris Siegle, but the Rebels lost six of their first seven contests before finishing with a 3-7 record in Class 2A.

In Storino, the school selected a coach who emphasizes faith and family as well as stability. He has been a believer in the Seton LaSalle program for a long time.

“I have had my eyes on this job for the past 10 years,” he said.

Storino’s enthusiasm is not limited to his work with the football team. He cites the school’s vision as another reason Seton LaSalle was the right fit.

“I am just as excited about the new construction of a chapel on the first floor of the building that will feature 16 stained-glass windows of Catholic saints as I am about the football team,” he said.

Storino’s optimism is connected to the promise that Seton LaSalle will improve the football experience for students and fans, including plans to construct a press box and bleachers so the school can host Friday night football games. If completed, Seton LaSalle would be on of the only private schools in the WPIAL that can play its home games on campus.

“We are already blessed with great facilities,” Storinio said. “Our weight room is top notch. We have a separate locker room for the football team and our own turf field on campus.”

With administrative backing, Storino believes he can lead Seton LaSalle back to prominence. The school owns six WPIAL titles and has produced standouts such as NFL talents Bruce and Gino Gradowski and former Pitt star Bill Stull.

Storino is a former Vincentian Academy coach who has college coaching experience at Delaware, Old Dominion and Robert Morris. He has also served under some of the most successful coaches in WPIAL history, including Jeff Metheny, Terry Totten and Neil Gordon.

“I’ve been extremely blessed to have such wonderful mentors,” Storino said. “I played and coached for Jeff, spent two years learning from a WPIAL Hall of Famer (Gordon) and spent four years as the QB coach for Terry at Central Catholic.”

Storino will rely on his lessons learned as he takes over a program that has won six games in three years. He said Seton LaSalle has everything he looked for in a coaching job.

Seton LaSalle is a private Catholic school located in Mt. Lebanon. It is surrounded by Brookline and Dormont, and its location made the decision easier for Storino, who lives in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.

“It’s an easy eight-minute drive for summer workouts but, more importantly, I drive past it on the way home from my middle school PE job at Shaler Area,” he said.

Tags: Seton La Salle