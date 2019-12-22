Top 19 of ’19: Trib HSSN breaks down the top stories of the year — No. 10

By:

Sunday, December 22, 2019 | 4:01 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic head boys basketball coach Chuck Crummie during the AAAA WPIAL championship game against Moon at AJ Palumbo Center Feb. 2008. chaz palla

The 2019 high school sports season is nearly in the books.

While we anxiously look ahead to 2020, let’s reflect on the district high school sports scene over the last 12 months.

Here is a look back at the top 19 stories from around the WPIAL in 2019.

HSSN Top 19 in ’19: No. 10 — A Crummie ending

He guided Central Catholic to the WPIAL basketball playoffs in 30 of his 39 years as head coach, yet in February, he was informed by school officials that he was done.

Chuck Crummie was the seventh-winningest basketball coach in WPIAL history with 653 wins in nearly four decades.

In fact, the court at Alumni Hall at Central Catholic was named Chuck Crummie Court a few years ago.

However 11 years after winning the school’s only WPIAL championship, Crummie was out.

The decision was made by school officials following a rough 5-17 season in which the Vikings missed the playoffs for the fourth time in six years.

Crummie admitted he was contemplating retirement, but he never got the chance to make that decision.

Here’s a look at the rest of the top stories of the year:

No. 19 — Big Ben strikes often

No. 18 — Near perfect on the pitch

No. 17 — Five golden rings

No. 16 — Bucs title run is now a teenager

No. 15 — Worldly results lead to district and state gold

No. 14 — Black out

No. 13 — Big time ballers

No. 12 — Four decade wait is over

No. 11 — Fight for survival

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Central Catholic