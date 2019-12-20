Top 19 of ’19: Trib HSSN breaks down the top stories of the year — No. 13

Friday, December 20, 2019 | 12:05 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Ethan Morton drives to the basket to score between Pine-Richland defenders during their game Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Butler Area High School.

The 2019 high school sports season is nearly in the books.

While we anxiously look ahead to 2020, let’s reflect on the district high school sports scene over the last 12 months.

Here is a look back at the top 19 stories from around the WPIAL in 2019.

HSSN Top 19 in ’19: No. 13 – Big time ballers

A pair of ‘big’ WPIAL athletes made their post high school commitments prior to their senior year, with both headed to the Midwest to further their education and outstanding athletic careers.

In May, Ethan Morton of Butler stunned many with his commitment to play basketball at Purdue.

One of the most recruited WPIAL basketball players this century had Pitt, Ohio State, Michigan, Marquette and even Stanford among others on his final list of schools before deciding on the university located in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The now 6-foot-6 senior averaged 27.5 points per game last year for the Golden Tornado, who lost to Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL 6A finals.

Then the following month, Mars lineman Michael Carmody decided to follow his brother Robby to South Bend, Indiana.

While Robby is at Notre Dame playing basketball, the younger Carmody will be playing football for the Fighting Irish.

Michael Carmody has played a big role on back-to-back Mars basketball championships, but his size at 6-7, 295 pounds has made him a standout as an offensive tackle and defensive lineman at Mars.

