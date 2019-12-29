Top 19 of ’19: Trib HSSN breaks down the top stories of the year — No. 3

Sunday, December 29, 2019 | 4:01 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent West Mifflin’s Ni-Keese Hodges-Demery grabs the ball in front of Belle Vernon’s Nolan Labuda (left) and Ian Maloney on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Belle Vernon.

The 2019 high school sports season is nearly in the books.

While we anxiously look ahead to 2020, let’s reflect on the district high school sports scene over the last 12 months.

Here is a look back at the top 19 stories from around the WPIAL in 2019.

HSSN Top 19 in ’19: No. 3 — No slap on the wrist

Under first-year coach Rod Steele, the West Mifflin football team finished in fourth place in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference with a regular-season record of 5-5.

The Titans earned a playoff spot, but their stay in the postseason was short and not so sweet as they lost to defending champion South Fayette, 52-0.

That season-ending loss was nothing compared to what came a month later.

It was discovered after the season West Mifflin violated a PIAA eligibility rule by unknowingly using a player who was in his fifth year of high school during the 2019 season.

After a hearing, the WPIAL board of directors handed out one of the toughest punishments in recent history as they banned West Mifflin from participating in the 2020 district football playoffs.

