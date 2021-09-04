Top scorer Anthony DiFalco, Franklin Regional boys soccer teammates set lofty goals

Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco carries the ball upfield during a 2020 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal against Indiana.

Franklin Regional senior Anthony DiFalco has seen just about everything there is to see in high school soccer.

He has won two WPIAL titles, finished as a runner-up and played in the PIAA semifinals twice. He’s been All-WPIAL, all-state and All-American.

But even the best players want more. They always want more.

“You always want that state title,” said DiFalco, who has 85 career goals. “That would be nice.”

Franklin Regional has a new coach, but the top-level program’s goals remain the same, the bar higher than ever.

“Win the section and WPIAL, and go to states,” DiFalco said.

Franklin Regional is one of the frontrunners again in WPIAL Class 3A. West Allegheny, a postseason rival of the Panthers, opens the year with the No. 1 ranking.

As for the new coach at Franklin Regional, Thomas Louisy took over in the offseason for Rand Hudson, who resigned to spend more time with his family and see his kids play college soccer.

“Things have been good; I am getting 100% effort from the boys,” Louisy said. “We’re motivated and excited about the season.”

Both Louisy and Hudson are in real estate. Louisy already has a foundation and a couple floors with luxury amenities built into this house. The question is, will he add on?

“They are well-coached and know how to win,” Louisy said. “We want to continue on that path. I want to continue to do what Rand did. I will tweak some things like anybody wants to do. I want to do what is best for our individual players and the team.”

Louisy, who is from St. Lucia and came to the U.S. in 2003, was a talented player. He played on the St. Lucia National U17 team and in the Caribbean Cup three times and was a standout at Baruch College (N.Y.).

He is the former director of coaching for the Allegheny Force club and has won multiple Futsal State Cup and regional titles.

Hudson coached the Panthers for 11 years over two stints. He racked up 144 wins, six section titles and two WPIAL titles.

From 2018-20, Franklin Regional went 57-5-2 with 45 shutouts in 64 games. The team scored a WPIAL repeat in ’18 and ’19.

Other regulars back include juniors Colton Hudson (MF/F), Jake Kimmich (MF), Billy Christofano (F/MF), and Sam Dawson (MD/D).

“We’re building our chemistry up this year and finding a new way to play,” DiFalco said.

What that new way will look like remains a mystery – for now.

DiFalco, who had 37 goals and 24 assists last season, hinted at more possession soccer and the Panthers possibly building more from the back.

“The three midfielders will help me,” he said. “I might play back more. It will change a little bit.”

Louisy was still filling out a starting lineup as the second week of practice played out.

“We want to work as a team,” he said. “It’s about improving on our technique and finding the right mix. Someone might start one day and not start the next.”

DiFalco, a team captain, will have an increased leadership role.

“The kids look up to him,” Louisy said. “I know I can count on him to lead with his play and actions on and off the field.

“And our other (key players) are all hard workers and I also expect a lot from them. I expect them to show their experience.”

Junior Jake Zimmerman also should contribute in the midfield, while sophomore Aryan Selokar is getting a long look at goalkeeper.

“We want to be more defensively sound,” DiFalco said. “Losing your whole back line of seniors and senior goalkeeper is pretty rough.”

DiFalco, a Division I prospect, said he has multiple schools interested in him but only has “one or two” offers so far. He plans to make a decision after the season.

“I don’t want to rush it.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

