Top track and field teams to compete at Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invite

By:

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 4:40 PM

Some of the top teams in the WPIAL will be competing in the annual Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational on Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.

Competition begins at 1:30 p.m. with field events. Running preliminaries start at 2:15 p.m. and running finals at 4:30.

The top teams include Hempfield, Norwin, Greensburg Central Catholic, Mt. Pleasant, Latrobe, North Allegheny and Shaler.

Also entered are Albert Gallatin, Conemaugh Township, DuBois, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, Highlands, Homer-Center, Indiana, Kiski Area, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Plum, Propel Braddock Hills, Propel Montour, Redeemer Lutheran, Saint Joseph Catholic, Academy, Valley and Yough.

South Hills Classic

McKeesport senior Kanya Thompson was one of five athletes who were double winners at the 18th annual South Hills Classic on April 2 at Baldwin.

Thompson’s wins came in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He ran a 10.91 in the 100 and a 22.51 in the 200.

Shenango senior Will Patton was double winner in the throws, winning the discus (162 feet, 11 inches) and shot put (53-3), and Grove City senior Josh Dreves won the long jump (21-5) and high jump (6-0).

Winchester Thurston senior Lance Nicholls and Riverside senior Ty Fluharty dominated the distance runs. Nicholls won the 3,200 (9 minutes, 32.96 seconds) and Fluharty the 1,600 (4:20.02). Both finished second to each other and were within 2 seconds of each other.

Other individual winners were: Mt. Lebanon junior Nicholas Hendrick in 400 (51.21), South Fayette junior Jake Borgesi in the 800 (1:58.17), Hickory senior Brady Mellott in the 110 hurdles (16.11), Shenango senior Tyler Morosky in the 300 hurdles (41.86), Riverside senior Teddy McHale in the triple jump (41-3.25), Riverside junior Joe Reed in the javelin (160-6) and Morgantown senior Landon Young in the pole vault (13-0).

Mt. Lebanon won the 400- (44.03) and 1,600-meter (3:28.85) relays, and Taylor Allderdice won the 3,200 relay (8:16.90).

Two girls were double winners: Upper St. Clair junior sprinter Dani Prunzik in 100 (12.34) and 200 (25.97) and Shenango senior thrower Emma Callahan in discus (130-2) and shot put (47-10).

Morgantown (W.Va.) dominated the distance races as junior Irene Riggs won the 800 (2:14.41), senior Lea Hatcher won the 1,600 (5:01.80) and sophomore Jennifer O’Palko won the 3,200 (11:24.56).

Other winners were Laurel freshman Tori Atkins in the 400 (58.95), Obama Academy junior Ny’Asia Benton the 100 hurdles (15.51), Grove City junior Abigail Nichols the 300 hurdles (46.83), South Fayette junior Grace Howard the high jump (5-6), Fairview senior Autumn Wyatt the long jump (16-6.5), Ringgold sophomore Angelina Massey the triple jump (35-5.75), South Fayette senior Melana Schumaker the pole vault (12-0) and South Fayette senior Erica King the javelin (111-8).

Mt. Lebanon won the 400 relay, and Morgantown won the 1600 and 3200 relays.

Tri-State Track Coaches Association

The annual Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet will be Saturday at West Mifflin.

Events are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Teams entered are: Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Bethel Park, Bradford, Butler, Erie Prep, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Gateway, Grove City, Laurel, Mars, McKeesport, Moon, Mt. Lebanon, North Catholic, Penn Hills, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Central Catholic, Ringgold, Saint Marys, Serra, Seton LaSalle, South Fayette, South Park, Steel Valley, Taylor Allderdice, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, Villa Maria Academy, Washington and West Mifflin.

Kiski Area girls win

Kiski Area girls won the 3,200-meter relay race (10:28.3) at the 45th Annual Altoona Area Igloo Invitational.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield, Latrobe