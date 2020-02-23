Top wrestlers earn berths to WPIAL Class AAA wrestling tournament

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Nick Delp won a Section 1-AAA wrestling tournament title Saturday.

Ten members of the Kiski Area wrestling team advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA championships next weekend after finishing in the top five of their weight classes Saturday at the Section 1-AAA tournament at Kiski Area.

The Cavaliers had five champions — Sammy Starr (152 pounds), Jack Blumer (160), Nick Delp (170), Jared Curcio (182) and Brayden Roscosky (195).

Hempfield, Latrobe and Greensburg Salem also will send 10 to WPIALs.

Other section champions included Hempfield’s Brian Priest (106 pounds), Ty Linsenbigler (145) and Isaiah Vance (285); Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert (113) and Finn Solomon (126); Latrobe’s Nathan Roth (120) and Gabe Willochell (132); Norwin’s John Altieri (138); and Greensburg Salem’s John Meyers (220).

• In the Section 2-AAA tournament, both Connellsville and host Thomas Jefferson had 11 wrestlers earn a spot at the WPIAL championships.

Both teams also had four champions. Connellsville’s winners were Chas Ozias (106), Mason Prinkey (113), Jace Ross (120) and Jared Keslar (145).

Ben Eckenrod (132), Kale Buckiso (138), Brendan Finnerty (160) and Logan Danielson (285) won for TJ.

Other champions included Peters Township’s Bryce Wilkes (126) and Donovan McMillon (182), Ringgold’s Jacob Duncan (152), Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman (220) and Mt. Lebanon’s Mac Stout (170) and Luke Stout (195).

• Seneca Valley had 12 wrestlers qualify for the WPIAL tournament with their performance Saturday at the Section 3-AAA tournament at Fox Chapel.

The Raiders had three champions — Tyler Chappell (106), Dylan Chappell (120) and Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (132).

North Allegheny will send 11 wrestlers to WPIALs, including first-place finishers Nick Gorman (113) and Ben Grafton (285).

Hampton had four champions — Zach Wright (126), Tyler Kocak (170), Justin Hart (182) and Dawson Dietz (220).

Other champions included North Hills’ Sam Hillegas (138), Pine-Richland’s Nathan Lukez (145) and Cole Spencer (152), Fox Chapel’s Alex Wecht (160) and Armstrong’s Logan Harmon (195).

• WPIAL team champion Waynesburg had five champions Saturday at the Section 4-AAA tournament at Chartiers Valley — Rocco Welsh (126), Cole Homet (132), Wyatt Henson (138), Lucas Augustine (160) and Noah Tustin (195).

Canon-McMillan will have 11 wrestlers competing when it hosts the WPIAL championships next Friday and Saturday. The Big Macs had three section champions — Costa Moore (120), Tanner Rohaley (152) and Gerrit Nijenhuis (182).

Other champions included West Allegheny’s Ty Watters (106) and Nico Taddy (113), Chartiers Valley’s Christopher Beatty (145), South Fayette’s Eli Brinsky (170) and Quentin Franklin (285) and Trinity’s Cole Whitmer (220).