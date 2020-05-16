Top WRs highlight Penn-Trafford Warrior Football Hall of Fame class

Saturday, May 16, 2020 | 5:59 PM

While Penn-Trafford is known for producing game-breaking quarterbacks, the program might be slightly underrated when it comes to developing wide receivers — the guys who catch many of those passes.

Tony Babeo played for the Warriors from 1989-91 and pulled in more receptions than anyone who wore green and gold, 147.

Jeremy Schropp soon followed, as he lined up wide from 1991-93. He once caught a school-record 14 passes in one game and had 75 in a season.

Two of the top pass-catchers to come out of Harrison City are part of the 2020 Penn-Trafford Warrior Football Hall of Fame class.

The class also includes:

• Quarterback Jeff Filkovski (1983-85), who once held numerous passing records and won a national title at Allegheny College.

• Lineman Jason Kacinko (2002-04), a 6-foot-6, 300-pounder who landed a scholarship to Purdue.

• Linebacker Kevin Mullen (2002-04), an all-conference player who went on to play at Bucknell.

• Coach Eli Visnick, a longtime assistant who worked under John Yaccino, Art Tragesser and T.J. Wiley from 1993-2009 and has nearly 50 years of coaching experience. He also was a head coach at Franklin Regional.

• Dan Schneider (1961-63), a former Trafford star who played at Texas A&M, will be inducted posthumously.

• The first football team in Penn-Trafford history. The Warriors of 1972 went 6-2-1 and finished second in the Keystone Conference behind Jeannette.

An induction ceremony is planned for Oct. 17 at Manor Valley Golf Course. The night before, the Warriors are scheduled to host Connellsville for the annual hall of fame game.

