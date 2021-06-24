Trib 10: 4 WPIAL teams win state gold, top final power rankings

By:

Thursday, June 24, 2021 | 7:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle pitcher Rocco Bernadina celebrates after the final out in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Montour on June 2.

A record 10 WPIAL baseball and softball teams advanced to Penn State last week to play for a PIAA championship.

Six returned west with silver while four district teams struck state gold.

Of those four, New Castle baseball, Beaver softball and Mt. Pleasant softball hit double diamond gold by winning both a district and state championship.

The teams left standing at the top of the final Trib 10 power rankings are New Castle for baseball and the state’s only undefeated team in 2021, Beaver in softball.

Congrats to all. After missing out last spring, everybody that hit the diamonds this year was a winner.

Here are the final power rankings for 2021. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. New Castle Red Hurricane (18-9) (3)

2. Bethel Park Black Hawks (22-4) (4)

3. North Allegheny Tigers (23-4) (1)

4. Shenango Wildcats (23-3) (2)

5. Eden Christian Academy Warriors (20-6) (7)

6. Montour Spartans (17-7) (5)

7. Serra Catholic Eagles (21-5) (6)

8. Franklin Regional Panthers (19-2) (8)

9. Hopewell Vikings (18-6) (9)

10. Union Scotties (12-6) (10)

Out: None

Softball Trib 10

1. Beaver Bobcats (21-0) (1)

2. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (21-3) (3)

3. West Greene Pioneers (21-3) (4)

4. Armstrong River Hawks (18-6) (5)

5. Ligonier Valley Rams (22-3) (7)

6. Bethel Park Black Hawks (18-1) (9)

7. North Hills Indians (18-6) (2)

8. Laurel Spartans (18-2) (10)

9. Highlands Golden Rams (18-6) (6)

10. Canon-McMillan Big Macs (11-11) (8)

Out: None