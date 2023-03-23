Trib 10: 7 WPIAL teams headed to Hershey featured in power rankings

By:

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Maddie Webber scores past Oakland Catholic’s Rachel Haver during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game March 4.

The WPIAL will be sending seven teams to Hershey to play for a PIAA basketball championship this weekend.

Four boys teams and three girls squads have survived four rounds and are successfully completing their journey on the Road to Hershey.

The total of seven is down two from the nine District 7 teams that played for state gold last season.

One thing that didn’t change again in the weekly Trib 10 power rankings are the top spots, held by Lincoln Park boys and South Fayette girls.

Here are the latest power rankings with the overall records and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Lincoln Park Leopards, (29-1), (1)

2. Aliquippa Quips, (24-6), (2)

3. Imani Christian Saints, (22-6), (4)

4. Deer Lakes Lancers, (21-8), (5)

5. Uniontown Red Raiders, (23-6), (10)

6. Union Scotties, (25-4), (NR)

7. Penn Hills Indians, (23-4), (3)

8. New Castle Red Hurricane, (24-4), (6)

9. Peters Township Indians, (24-5), (7)

10. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (24-4), (9)

Out: North Catholic Trojans

Girls Trib 10

1. South Fayette Lions, (28-2), (1)

2. Union Scotties, (22-6), (5)

3. Blackhawk Cougars, (25-4), (7)

4. North Catholic Trojans, (25-4), (2)

5. Oakland Catholic Eagles, (25-5), (8)

6. Norwin Knights, (24-5), (9)

7. Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions, (24-6), (NR)

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (22-8), (NR)

9. North Allegheny Tigers, (22-6), (3)

10. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (23-4), (6)

Out: Shenango Wildcats, Shady Side Academy Bulldogs