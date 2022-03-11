Trib 10: After WPIAL finals, new teams take top spots in power rankings

Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Blackhawk girls basketball team celebrates after time expires in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Knoch on March 5 at Petersen Events Center.

All year long, the North Hills boys and Chartiers Valley girls basketball programs sat atop the weekly Trib 10 power rankings.

However, both teams stumbled in their respective WPIAL championship games and had to settle for district silver.

Now that both teams have a state playoff victory under their belt, they begin the climb back up the power rankings.

Taking over the top spot this week are a pair of undefeated teams in Laurel Highlands boys and Blackhawk girls.

Three teams were ousted from the Trib 10, replaced by three groovy cats: the Lincoln Park Leopards boys, the Moon Tigers girls and the McKeesport Tigers girls teams.

With the second round and quarterfinals coming up, plenty of changes are on the horizon.

Here are the latest power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (26-0), (2)

2. Quaker Valley Quakers, (24-0), (3)

3. Fox Chapel Foxes, (25-1), (5)

4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (24-2), (4)

5. North Hills Indians, (25-1), (1)

6. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (24-0), (6)

7. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, (21-4), (8)

8. Shady Side Academy Bulldogs, (20-6), (10)

9. Montour Spartans, (21-5), (7)

10. Lincoln Park Leopards, (18-7), (NR)

Out: Union Scotties

Girls Trib 10

1. Blackhawk Cougars, (25-0), (2)

2. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (24-1), (3)

3. South Fayette Lions, (23-4), (6)

4. Chartiers Valley Colts, (25-2), (1)

5. North Catholic Trojans, (20-5), (5)

6. Neshannock Lancers, (25-2), (9)

7. Knoch Knights, (22-3), (7)

8. Moon Tigers, (20-5), (NR)

9. McKeesport Tigers, (21-5), (NR)

10. Freedom Bulldogs, (19-5), (8)

Out: Upper St. Clair Panthers, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers