Trib 10: As playoff field dwindles, undefeated WPIAL teams power on

Thursday, June 8, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverside pitcher Christian Lucarelli delivers against Neshannock during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game May 31.

The field of teams from the WPIAL still hunting state gold continues to shrink.

In 2021, District 7 sent a record five baseball and five softball teams to Penn State.

Last spring, the WPIAL had three baseball and four softball teams qualify for the PIAA state championship games.

Now, midway through the Path to Penn State, only four baseball and seven softball teams are alive and headed to the state semifinals Monday.

The district has no teams left in 2A baseball, A baseball and 3A softball, but D-7 is guaranteed to have a team playing in the 5A and 4A softball championships with two district teams set to square off in the final four.

Riverside baseball and Neshannock softball remain undefeated and ranked No. 1 through two rounds of the PIAA postseason.

Here are the latest power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Riverside Panthers (23-0) (1)

2. Shaler Titans (21-4) (2)

3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (15-10) (3)

4. Hopewell Vikings (14-11) (5)

5. Bethel Park Black Hawks (18-6) (7)

6. North Allegheny Tigers (17-8) (8)

7. Penn-Trafford Warriors (16-7) (NR)

8. Indiana Little Indians (16-11) (NR)

9. Burgettstown Blue Devils (16-5) (NR)

10. Latrobe Wildcats (17-8) (10)

Out: Seton LaSalle Rebels, Bishop Canevin Crusaders, Serra Catholic Eagles

Softball Trib 10

1. Neshannock Lancers (22-0) (1)

2. Hempfield Spartans (20-3) (3)

3. Armstrong River Hawks (21-2) (8)

4. Shaler Titans (21-1) (NR)

5. Montour Spartans (17-4) (9)

6. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (20-1) (NR)

7. Union Scotties (19-3) (6)

8. Avonworth Antelopes (22-2) (2)

9. Trinity Hillers (20-3) (4)

10. Belle Vernon Leopards (19-5) (5)

Out: Seneca Valley Raiders, Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

