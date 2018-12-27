Trib 10 basketball power rankings: Week of Dec. 24, 2018

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 | 10:06 PM

Every Wednesday during the 2018-2019 WPIAL basketball season, the Trib Live High School Sports Network will release its weekly Power Rankings during the WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m.

After the show, we will post the Trib Ten online at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Here are the ranking for the Week of Dec. 24. Overall records are through Dec. 25.

BOYS TRIB TEN:

1. Mars Fightin’ Planets (7-1)

(Last Week 1)

2. Butler Golden Tornado (6-1)

(Last Week 2)

3. Moon Tigers (7-0)

(Last Week 3)

4. Latrobe Wildcats (6-1)

(Last Week 4)

5. Quaker Valley Quakers (6-0)

(Last Week 5)

6. Penn Hills Indians (5-1)

(Last Week 6)

7. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (6-1)

(Last Week 7)

8. Lincoln Park Leopards (6-0)

(Last Week 8)

9. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-0)

(Last Week 9)

10. Aliquippa Quips (3-2)

(Last Week 10)

Out: None

GIRLS TRIB TEN:

1. North Allegheny Tigers (8-0)

(Last Week 1)

2. Peters Township Indians (6-0)

(Last Week 2)

3. Chartiers Valley Colts (7-0)

(Last Week 3)

4. Mars Fightin’ Planets (6-0)

(Last Week 4)

5. Bethel Park Black Hawks (6-0)

(Last Week 5)

6. North Catholic Trojans (5-0)

(Last Week 6)

7. Norwin Knights (6-0)

(Last Week 7)

8. Bishop Canevin Crusaders (5-1)

(Last Week 8)

9. Beaver Bobcats (6-0)

(Last Week 9)

10. Oakland Catholic Eagles (7-1)

(Last Week 10)

Out: None

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

Tags: Aliquippa, Beaver, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Butler, Chartiers Valley, Latrobe, Lincoln Park, Mars, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn Hills, Peters Township, Quaker Valley