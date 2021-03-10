Trib 10: Boys power rankings shaken up as WPIAL finals approach

By:

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 | 10:53 PM

Belle Vernon's Tyler Kovatch shoots a layup under pressure by the South Park defense during a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Belle Vernon.

As the WPIAL playoffs are winding down, the top teams are proving they have the power.

Through nearly three rounds of the lengthy district postseason, there have been more changes to the boys Trib 10 than to the girls power rankings.

Pine-Richland, South Allegheny and Neshannock are in the rankings this week, replacing Fox Chapel, Laurel Highlands and Quaker Valley, who all saw their seasons end.

The only change on the girls side of the power rankings was Mohawk replacing section rival Laurel.

Once again this week, Belle Vernon boys and Trinity girls hold on to their No. 1 spots with both teams playing semifinals games on Thursday.

Here are the latest rankings with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. Belle Vernon Leopards, (13-1), (1)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (20-0), (2)

3. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (19-1), (3)

4. Chartiers Valley Colts, (22-3), (5)

5. New Castle Red Hurricane, (20-2), (6)

6. North Catholic Trojans, (17-4), (9)

7. Lincoln Park Leopards, (16-5), (10)

8. Pine-Richland Rams, (14-5), (NR)

9. South Allegheny Gladiators, (14-3), (NR)

10. Neshannock Lancers, (17-1), (NR)

Out: Fox Chapel Foxes, Laurel Highlands Mustangs, Quaker Valley Quakers

Girls Trib 10

1. Trinity Hillers, (20-1), (1)

2. North Allegheny Tigers, (23-1), (2)

3. North Catholic Trojans, (18-2), (3)

4. Chartiers Valley Colts, (21-3), (4)

5. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (15-2), (5)

6. Beaver Bobcats, (19-0), (6)

7. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (17-3), (7)

8. Rochester Rams, (13-3), (8)

9. Mohawk Warriors, (16-4), (NR)

10. Serra Catholic Eagles, (16-0), (10)

Out: Laurel Spartans