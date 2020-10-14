Trib 10: Central Catholic falls out, Penn-Trafford joins football power rankings

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 5:34 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ian Demeri (9) rushes the ball against Woodland Hills on Oct. 2.

For the second time in three weeks, Central Catholic came up on the short end of the stick.

The Vikings began the season on top of the HSSN power rankings and remained there for nearly a month.

However, losses to North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon in the last three weeks dropped the reigning Class 6A district champions from No. 1 to No. 7 and now completely out of the Trib 10.

While Pine-Richland remains No. 1 and the top six spots remain unchanged, three teams moved up a spot while Penn-Trafford debuts this week at No. 10 coming off an open week due to covid-19 issues.

These are strange days indeed.

Here are this week’s rankings. Teams are listed with record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Pine-Richland, 4-0, (1), hosts North Hills on Friday

2. Gateway, 2-0, (2), visits Woodland Hills on Saturday on HSSN

3. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, (3), visits Ringgold on Friday on HSSN

4. Central Valley, 5-0, (4), visits Ambridge on Friday

5. North Allegheny, 4-0, (5), hosts Canon-McMillan on Friday on HSSN

6. Peters Township, 4-0, (6), hosts Bethel Park on Friday

7. Beaver Falls, 5-0, (8), visits Freedom on Friday on HSSN

8. Clairton, 4-0, (9), visits Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday

9. Aliquippa, 5-0, (10), visits Montour on Saturday on HSSN

10. Penn-Trafford, 3-1, (NR), hosts Connellsville on Friday on HSSN

Out: Central Catholic