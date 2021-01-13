Trib 10: Chartiers Valley sitting pretty in boys, girls power rankings

By:

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 | 10:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Carter Mastovich celebrates a 3-pointer next to Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan during their game on Jan. 9.

The slow progression of the 2020-2021 boys and girls basketball season continues around the WPIAL as some teams try to stay on schedule while others are still trying to tip off.

There was some moving up and down of teams on both sides of the weekly Trib HSSN power rankings. Only one team did not survive the shuffle.

After falling to Montour, Quaker Valley was bumped from the boys power rankings while unbeaten Chartiers Valley makes its debut.

Two good friends have kept their teams at the top with Danny Holzer of Upper St. Clair boys and Tim McConnell of Chartiers Valley girls.

Speaking of the Colts, they are a team knocking on the door of tying and possibly breaking the girls basketball state record for longest winning streak.

Here are the latest rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys

1. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (3-0), (1)

2. Butler Golden Tornado, (2-0), (2)

3. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (3-0), (6)

4. Chartiers Valley Colts, (4-0), (NR)

5. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (1-1), (3)

6. North Allegheny Tigers, (2-1), (4)

7. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (3-0), (8)

8. Central Catholic Vikings, (1-2), (5)

9. Penn Hills Indians, (1-1), (7)

10. South Allegheny Gladiators, (0-0), (10)

Out: Quaker Valley Quakers

Girls

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (3-0), (1)

2. North Allegheny Tigers, (3-0), (2)

3. Trinity Hillers, (3-0), (4)

4. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (2-0), (8)

5. North Catholic Trojans, (3-1), (3)

6. Southmoreland Scotties, (2-0), (7)

7. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (1-1), (5)

8. Mohawk Warriors, (4-0), (9)

9. Rochester Rams, (1-1), (6)

10. Beaver Bobcats, (2-0), (10)

Out: None