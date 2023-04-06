Trib 10: Montour, Seneca Valley top 1st edition of spring power rankings

By:

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | 5:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Brock Janeda celebrates after tagging out Quaker Valley’s Nick Allen at second base last season.

Nearly two weeks into the 2023 WPIAL baseball and softball seasons, it’s time to see who is feeling the power on the diamonds early this spring.

Several familiar schools that ended the 2022 season ranked in the Trib 10 are back for more.

Bethel Park was the Trib 10 top baseball team and Neshannock the No. 1 softball team when last year ended.

While the Black Hawks aren’t ranked in the debut power rankings, at least not yet, the Lancers are No. 7 in softball.

The two top teams for the inaugural power rankings are Montour baseball and Seneca Valley softball.

Here are the first power rankings of the 2023 season. Teams are listed with overall record. These weekly rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Montour Spartans (7-0)

2. Seneca Valley Raiders (6-0)

3. Pine-Richland Rams (6-2)

4. West Mifflin Titans (4-0)

5. Mars Fightin’ Planets (5-2)

6. North Hills Indians (6-1)

7. Franklin Regional Panthers (7-1)

8. Shaler Titans (6-1)

9. South Park Eagles (2-0)

10. Riverside Panthers (4-0)

Softball Trib 10

1. Seneca Valley Raiders (3-0)

2. Avonworth Antelopes (7-0)

3. West Allegheny Indians (8-0)

4. Shaler Titans (6-0)

5. North Hills Indians (6-0)

6. North Allegheny Tigers (7-1)

7. Neshannock Lancers (2-0)

8. Hempfield Spartans (5-1)

9. Latrobe Wildcats (6-0)

10. Elizabeth Froward Warriors (5-0)