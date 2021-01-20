Trib 10: New Castle makes big jump in boys basketball power ratings

By:

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | 8:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Graham scores past Chartiers Valley’s Anthony Mackey at the end of the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School.

There was plenty of shuffling going on in this week’s Trib HSSN boys and girls basketball power rankings. However, only two teams slipped out of the Trib 10.

The boys rankings were rocked by a hurricane, a Red Hurricane that is. After crushing previously undefeated Chartiers Valley on the road, New Castle debuts in the power rankings at No. 2.

Butler took the biggest fall. After two losses, the Golden Tornado was swept all the way to the No. 9 spot from No. 2 the previous week.

The girls side didn’t have as many dramatic changes. Two losses dropped Southmoreland out of the Trib 10 as undefeated Penn-Trafford took its place in this week’s rankings.

Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (6-0), (1)

2. New Castle Red Hurricane, (5-0), (NR)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (6-0), (7)

4. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (2-1), (5)

5. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (4-1), (3)

6. Chartiers Valley Colts, (7-1), (4)

7. Penn Hills Indians, (4-1), (9)

8. South Allegheny Gladiators, (3-0), (10)

9. Butler Golden Tornado, (3-2), (2)

10. North Allegheny Tigers, (4-2), (6)

Out: Central Catholic Vikings,

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (6-0), (1)

2. North Allegheny Tigers, (6-0), (2)

3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (5-0), (4)

4. North Catholic Trojans, (3-1), (5)

5. Trinity Hillers, (3-0), (3)

6. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (4-1), (7)

7. Beaver Bobcats, (5-0), (10)

8. Mohawk Warriors, (6-1), (8)

9. Rochester Rams, (2-2), (9)

10. Penn-Trafford Warriors, (5-0), (NR)

Out: Southmoreland Scotties