Trib 10: New team takes top spot in baseball power rankings

By:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 4:53 PM

Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Sam Miller stomps on home plate after hitting a two-run home run against Latrobe in the 2021 WPIAL playoffs.

The 2022 district baseball and softball regular seasons are in the books.

Now as the postseason begins, it’s time to separate those who are legit and those who just couldn’t muster up the power to go for the gold.

There was a lot of shuffling to this edition of the weekly Trib 10 baseball and softball rankings, but in the end, only the Franklin Regional and Laurel softball teams fell from the power rankings.

We saw a sign of things to come in softball as Neshannock beat Armstrong, who beat Hempfield, who beat Penn-Trafford.

Montour’s stay on top of the baseball rankings only last two weeks as Peters Township now wears the crown heading into the postseason. In softball, undefeated Beaver remains No. 1 as it has all season.

Here are the latest power rankings with records through Tuesday. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Peters Township Indians (17-1) (2)

2. Bethel Park Black Hawks (13-2) (3)

3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (12-7) (6)

4. North Allegheny Tigers (12-5) (10)

5. Serra Catholic Eagles (18-0) (5)

6. Shaler Titans (13-5) (4)

7. West Allegheny Indians (14-4) (7)

8. Montour Spartans (15-4) (1)

9. Mars Fightin’ Planets (14-4) (8)

10. Pine-Richland Rams (10-8) (9)

Out: None

Softball Trib 10

1. Beaver Bobcats (14-0) (1)

2. Neshannock Lancers (17-0) (9)

3. Armstrong River Hawks (15-3) (4)

4. Hempfield Spartans (12-2) (3)

5. Penn-Trafford Warriors (13-2) (2)

6. Frazier Commodores (13-0) (7)

7. North Hills Indians (12-3) (5)

8. Pine-Richland Rams (11-3) (6)

9. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (14-2) (NR)

10. Shaler Titans (13-3) (NR)

Out: Franklin Regional Panthers, Laurel Spartans