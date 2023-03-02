Trib 10: New team takes top spot in boys power rankings heading into championship weekend

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Brandin Cummings drives over South Allegheny’s Dashawn Carter during WPIAL Class 4A boys quarterfinal action Feb. 23.

A week after calm waters led to zero changes in the early playoff edition of the weekly Trib Ten, the winds of change have hit both the boys and girls weekly power rankings.

Heading into the 2023 WPIAL basketball championships this weekend at the Petersen Events Center, there were four changes on the boys side and three for the girls.

That left the door open for Central Catholic, North Catholic, OLSH and Union to join the boys power rankings while new to the girls Trib 10 are Shenango, Freedom and Avonworth.

While South Fayette remains the top team in the girls rankings, Lincoln Park returns to the top on the boys side.

Here are the latest Trib 10 basketball power rankings with the overall records and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Lincoln Park Leopards, (24-1), (2)

2. New Castle Red Hurricane, (22-2), (3)

3. Aliquippa Quips, (19-6), (6)

4. Penn Hills Indians, (20-3), (7)

5. Peters Township Indians, (22-3), (8)

6. Imani Christian Saints, (15-6), (10)

7. Central Catholic Vikings, (15-9), (NR)

8. North Catholic Trojans, (19-6), (NR)

9. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (19-5), (NR)

10. Union Scotties, (22-2), (NR)

Out: Hampton Talbots, Laurel Highlands Mustangs, Highlands Golden Rams, Uniontown Red Raiders

Girls Trib 10

1. South Fayette Lions, (23-2), (1)

2. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (21-2), (2)

3. North Catholic Trojans, (21-3), (3)

4. Blackhawk Cougars, (21-3), (4)

5. Oakland Catholic Eagles, (22-3), (5)

6. North Allegheny Tigers, (17-5), (7)

7. Laurel Spartans, (21-2), (9)

8. Shenango Wildcats, (21-4), (NR)

9. Freedom Bulldogs, (20-4), (NR)

10. Avonworth Antelopes, (18-5), (NR)

Out: Norwin Knights, Neshannock Lancers, McKeesport Tigers