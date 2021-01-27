Trib 10: New teams at the top of boys, girls power rankings

By:

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 | 11:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Wells grabs a rebound next to Chartiers Valley’s Carter Mastovich on Jan. 19.

Big changes this week in the HSSN boys and girls basketball power rankings with three teams out, three teams in and two new No. 1 teams in the Trib 10.

The changes in the boys rankings started at the top with Fox Chapel beating Upper St. Clair, allowing the Foxes to enter the Top 10 and dropping the Panthers to No. 3.

Defending 6A champion Butler’s struggles continue as it fell out of the rankings while unbeaten champion from a year ago, Highlands, makes a big splash at No. 6.

On the girls side, the Trinity streak-ending victory over Chartiers Valley knocked the Colts from their perch atop the Trib 10. The Hillers move up the ladder to No. 2 behind new No. 1 North Allegheny while the Colts fall to No. 3.

South Fayette remains perfect and takes the place of Penn-Trafford in the weekly power rankings.

Here are the latest rankings with the overall records from this season, followed by last week’s ranking.

Boys

1. New Castle Red Hurricane, (8-0), (2)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (9-0), (3)

3. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (7-1), (1)

4. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (6-1), (5)

5. Chartiers Valley Colts, (9-1), (6)

6. Highlands Golden Rams, (4-0), (NR)

7. South Allegheny Gladiators, (5-0), (8)

8. North Allegheny Tigers, (5-2), (10)

9. Fox Chapel Foxes, (5-2), (NR)

10. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (2-3), (4)

Out: Penn Hills Indians, Butler Golden Tornado

Girls

1. North Allegheny Tigers, (8-0), (2)

2. Trinity Hillers, (7-1), (5)

3. Chartiers Valley Colts, (6-0), (1)

4. North Catholic Trojans, (7-1), (4)

5. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (7-1), (3)

6. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (5-1), (6)

7. Beaver Bobcats, (6-0), (7)

8. Mohawk Warriors, (9-1), (8)

9. South Fayette Lions, (5-0), (NR)

10. Rochester Rams, (3-3), (9)

Out: Penn-Trafford Warriors