Trib 10: Ranked teams clash in second week of WPIAL playoffs

By:

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 | 6:03 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Derrick Davis avoids Woodland Hills’ Gavin Yarbough on Oct. 17.

All 10 teams in last week’s HSSN football power rankings were home in Week 8, and all 10 scored victories to keep their district championship hopes alive.

However, while there are no changes to the Trib 10 this week, that certainly won’t be the case next week.

The challenges become more difficult as the WPIAL postseason moves into the semifinals round and, for Class 6A, the title game.

In fact, there are a pair of head-to-heads matchups between power-ranked teams, both in Class 5A. Gateway hosts Peters Township and Penn-Trafford visits Pine-Richland.

Once again, all of the teams below will have their games video streamed on Trib HSSN with the exception of the 6A title game, which will be broadcast on the audio side.

Here are this week’s rankings. Teams are listed with record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Pine-Richland, 7-0, (1), hosts No. 10 Penn-Trafford on Friday on HSSN

2. Gateway, 5-0, (2), hosts No. 5 Peters Township on Friday on HSSN

3. Central Valley, 8-0, (4), hosts Keystone Oaks on Friday on HSSN

4. North Allegheny, 6-0, (5), plays Central Catholic on Friday on HSSN

5. Peters Township, 7-0, (6), visits No. 2 Gateway on Friday on HSSN

6. Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, (3), hosts Plum on Friday on HSSN

7. Beaver Falls, 8-0, (7), hosts Apollo-Ridge on Friday on HSSN

8. Clairton, 7-0, (8), hosts Shenango on Friday on HSSN

9. Aliquippa, 8-0, (9), hosts Belle Vernon on Friday on HSSN

10. Penn-Trafford, 6-1, (10), visits No. 1 Pine-Richland on Friday on HSSN

Out of Power Rankings from last week – None