Trib 10: Returning state champs top 1st edition of baseball, softball power rankings

Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s David Kessler is hit by a pitch during a game against Fox Chapel last season.

As spring tries to power winter into a thing of the past (good luck), district baseball and softball teams are also flexing their muscles and feeling the power three weeks into the 2022 season.

The inaugural baseball and softball Trib 10 of 2022 features 11 teams that did not finish in the final edition of the 2021 power rankings.

However, the two teams that sit atop the first edition of the weekly rankings both won state championships a year ago.

After a heartbreaking loss in the WPIAL 5A finals, Bethel Park baseball came back to win the PIAA crown while it was a golden sweep of district and state gold for Beaver softball.

Here are the first power rankings for 2022. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks (4-0)

2. South Fayette Lions (5-0)

3. West Allegheny Indians (4-0)

4. North Allegheny Tigers (2-1)

5. Butler Golden Tornado (4-0)

6. Peters Township Indians (6-0)

7. Montour Spartans (5-1)

8. Franklin Regional Panthers (2-1)

9. Serra Catholic Eagles (5-0)

10. Riverside Panthers (5-0)

Softball Trib 10

1. Beaver Bobcats (1-0)

2. Armstrong River Hawks (4-0)

3. North Allegheny Tigers (5-1)

4. Penn-Trafford Warriors (6-0)

5. Hempfield Spartans (3-0)

6. Laurel Spartans (3-0)

7. Fox Chapel Foxes (6-1)

8. Franklin Regional Panthers (7-1)

9. Montour Spartans (4-1)

10. Frazier Commodores (3-0)