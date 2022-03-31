Trib 10: State champs top final WPIAL basketball power rankings
Thursday, March 31, 2022 | 12:22 AM
Nine WPIAL basketball teams, the most in PIAA postseason hoops history, participated in the 2022 state championships in Hershey last weekend.
There were plenty of district silver linings as New Castle, Quaker Valley and Aliquippa boys teams along with Mt. Lebanon, Chartiers Valley and Freedom girls squads left he Giant Center with a PIAA runner-up trophy and silver medals.
However, a couple of WPIAL Class 2A teams and one Class A team struck double gold this winter, adding a state crown to their district title.
The Our Lady of the Sacred Heart boys finished another perfect season with a second straight PIAA championship while both the Bishop Canevin boys and Neshannock girls celebrated first state titles.
Here are the final Trib 10 basketball power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.
Boys Trib 10
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (28-0), (3)
2. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, (25-4), (4)
3. Quaker Valley Quakers, (27-1), (1)
4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (27-3), (2)
5. Aliquippa Quips, (21-9), (5)
6. Fox Chapel Foxes, (27-2), (6)
7. Gateway Gators, (18-7), (7)
8. South Allegheny Gladiators, (20-8), (8)
9. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (27-1), (9)
10. North Hills Indians, (26-2), (10)
Out: None
Girls Trib 10
1. Neshannock Lancers, (29-2), (3)
2. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (27-2), (1)
3. Chartiers Valley Colts, (28-3), (2)
4. Freedom Bulldogs, (22-6), (4)
5. North Catholic Trojans, (22-6), (5)
6. McKeesport Tigers, (23-6), (6)
7. Blackhawk Cougars, (26-1), (7)
8. Moon Tigers, (21-6), (8)
9. South Fayette Lions, (23-5), (9)
10. Knoch Knights, (22-4), (10)
Out: None
