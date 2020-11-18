Trib 10: Teams in state title hunt occupy top spots in WPIAL power rankings

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 | 7:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s McClain Flinn celebrates his touchdown with Ian Hansen during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Aliquippa on Saturday.

Six teams earned WPIAL championships in this unique 2020 season, and while one already knows state gold is not in the cards, five others begin their two-week journey on the Road to Hershey.

Central Catholic’s hopes of adding a PIAA title to its Class 6A district crown ended before it started when the team forfeited its PIAA quarterfinals game to Erie McDowell due to covid-19 related issues.

The five other WPIAL champions crowned this past weekend head right into the PIAA semifinals.

At this point, just staying alive with a win can keep bumping teams up the power rankings as the finish line for the season and the Trib 10 is two weeks away.

Here are this week’s rankings. Teams are listed with record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Pine-Richland, 9-0, (1), plays Governor Mifflin on Saturday on HSSN

2. Central Valley, 10-0, (2), plays Bedford on Friday on HSSN

3. Thomas Jefferson, 8-1, (4), hosts Oil City on Friday on HSSN

4. Beaver Falls, 9-0, (6), hosts Wilmington on Friday on HSSN

5. Jeannette, 9-1, (NR), visits Reynolds on Friday on HSSN

6. Central Catholic, 6-3, (8), season is over

7. Aliquippa, 9-1, (5), season is over

8. Peters Township, 8-1, (3), season is over

9. Clairton, 8-1, (7), season is over

10. Sto-Rox, 8-2, (9), season is over

Out: Elizabeth Forward