Trib 10: There’s a new team atop the Week 4 power rankings

By:

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 7:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Eli Jochem eludes Upper St. Clair’s Jaden Keating along the sideline in Week 2.

Only the elite in the district can brag each week about being part of the Trib HSSN power rankings.

The Trib 10 is a lot like the old children’s game, Chutes and Ladders.

If you win, you might be fortunate to climb up a little ladder or move sideways, staying in your spot from the previous week. However, if you lose, you may break the cookie jar and going sliding down the big chute, just hoping to land somewhere still in the Top 10.

That was the case for Central Catholic. Last week, they were Numero Uno. Then they lost to North Allegheny and slid to the No. 7 spot.

The other nine teams were victorious as Pine-Richland climbs into the top spot.

Here are this week’s rankings. Teams are listed with record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Pine-Richland, 2-0, (2), visits Penn Hills on Saturday on HSSN

2. Gateway, 2-0, (3), game at Latrobe has been postponed

3. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, (4), game at Uniontown has been postponed

4. Central Valley, 3-0, (5), at Quaker Valley

5. North Allegheny, 2-0, (6), hosts Mt. Lebanon on Friday on HSSN

6. Peters Township, 2-0, (7), hosts Upper St. Clair on Friday on HSSN

7. Central Catholic, 2-1, (1), visits Seneca Valley on Friday on HSSN

8. Beaver Falls, 3-0, (8), hosts New Brighton on Friday on HSSN

9. Clairton, 3-0, (9), at Bishop Canevin on Saturday on HSSN

10. Aliquippa, 3-0, (10), at Beaver on Friday

Out: None

