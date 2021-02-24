Trib 10: Trinity girls climb to top of power rankings

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 | 11:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Trinity’s Alyssa Clutter drives to the basket during the 2020 WPIAL Class 5A championship game.

Belle Vernon continues to hold on to the top spot for the boys, but there is a change at the top for the first time this season on the girls side of the Trib 10 HSSN basketball power rankings.

After ending Chartiers Valley’s record 64-game win streak last month, the streak-busting Trinity Hillers ended North Allegheny’s 30-game win streak with a 59-56 victory on Saturday.

North Allegheny boys and Norwin girls dropped out of the Trib 10 while Highlands boys re-enter the rankings while the lone undefeated girls team, Serra Catholic, cracks the power rankings for the first time.

Here are the latest rankings with the overall records and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. Belle Vernon Leopards, (11-1), (1)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (17-0), (2)

3. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (14-1), (3)

4. Fox Chapel Foxes, (17-2), (6)

5. Chartiers Valley Colts, (18-2), (4)

6. New Castle Red Hurricane, (16-2), (7)

7. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (11-3), (8)

8. Highlands Golden Rams, (13-3), (NR)

9. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (11-1), (5)

10. Lincoln Park Leopards, (11-4), (10)

Out: North Allegheny Tigers

Girls Trib 10

1. Trinity Hillers, (16-1), (2)

2. North Allegheny Tigers, (18-1), (1)

3. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (12-1), (4)

4. North Catholic Trojans, (15-2), (5)

5. Chartiers Valley Colts, (16-3), (3)

6. Beaver Bobcats, (16-0), (6)

7. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (14-3), (8)

8. Rochester Rams, (12-3), (9)

9. Mohawk Warriors, (13-3), (7)

10. Serra Catholic Eagles, (12-0), (NR)

Out: Norwin Knights

