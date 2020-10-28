Trib 10: Upset knocks Thomas Jefferson down a few pegs in power rankings

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 | 5:39 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport’s Jahmil Perryman closes in on Thomas Jefferson’s Preston Zandier on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

The same 10 teams have once again earned spot in this week’s HSSN football power rankings.

However one big eyebrow raiser did shuffle the deck a bit as the regular season concluded and the district postseason is set to begin.

McKeesport going to Thomas Jefferson and ending the defending WPIAL and PIAA champions’ 21-game winning streak also dropped the Jaguars three spots to No. 6.

In a rarity, all 10 of this week’s power-ranked teams are at home in semifinal or quarterfinal WPIAL football playoff games.

Here are this week’s rankings. Teams are listed with record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Pine-Richland, 6-0, (1), hosts South Fayette on Friday on HSSN

2. Gateway, 4-0, (2), hosts Penn Hills on Friday on HSSN

3. Central Valley, 7-0, (4), hosts East Allegheny on Friday on HSSN

4. North Allegheny, 5-0, (5), hosts Seneca Valley on Friday on HSSN

5. Peters Township, 6-0, (6), hosts Woodland Hills on Friday on HSSN

6. Thomas Jefferson, 5-1, (3), hosts Mars on Friday on HSSN

7. Beaver Falls, 7-0, (7), hosts Western Beaver on Friday on HSSN

8. Clairton, 6-0, (8), hosts Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Friday on HSSN

9. Aliquippa, 7-0, (9), hosts Hampton on Friday on HSSN

10. Penn-Trafford, 5-1, (10), hosts Upper St. Clair on Friday on HSSN

Out: None