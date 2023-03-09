Trib 10: WPIAL champs occupy top spots in power rankings headed into states

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 6:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Maleek Thomas drives past North Catholic’s Max Rottman during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game March 3 at Petersen Events Center.

There has been a bit of a shuffling of the deck following the WPIAL district postseason on the brink of the PIAA state playoffs.

The 2023 WPIAL basketball champions hold the top six spots in the weekly Trib 10 as they feel the power of winning district gold.

Only one team in both the boys and girls rankings lost their grip on a Trib 10 spot, replaced by two teams making their power rankings debut this winter in Deer Lakes boys and Union girls.

As the Road to Hershey is about to tip off, the top spot remains the same with Lincoln Park boys and South Fayette girls once again at the pole position.

Here are the latest Trib 10 basketball power rankings with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Lincoln Park Leopards, (25-1), (1)

2. Aliquippa Quips, (20-6), (3)

3. Penn Hills Indians, (21-3), (4)

4. Central Catholic Vikings, (16-9), (7)

5. Imani Christian Saints, (18-6), (6)

6. Deer Lakes Lancers, (17-8), NR)

7. New Castle Red Hurricane, (22-3), (2)

8. Peters Township Indians, (22-4), (5)

9. North Catholic Trojans, (19-7), (8)

10. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (19-6), (9)

Out: Union Scotties

Girls Trib 10

1. South Fayette Lions, (24-2), (1)

2. North Catholic Trojans, (22-3), (3)

3. North Allegheny Tigers, (20-5), (6)

4. Avonworth Antelopes, (19-5), (10)

5. Shenango Wildcats, (22-4), (8)

6. Union Scotties, (18-6), (NR)

7. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (21-3), (2)

8. Blackhawk Cougars, (21-4), (4)

9. Oakland Catholic Eagles, (22-4), (5)

10. Laurel Spartans, (23-3), (7)

Out: Freedom Bulldogs