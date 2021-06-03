Trib 10: WPIAL champs take top spots in baseball, softball power rankings

Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 9:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Andrew Muraco celebrates his walk-off hit to defeat Bethel Park, 2-1, with Timmy Quinn (2) and Jordan Suvak in the bottom of the seventh inning of WPIAL Class 5A championship game Tuesday.

Twelve newly minted district champions have been crowned, and they are not only hoisting gold, they are also taking up the top six spots in the weekly Trib 10 power rankings.

With great power comes the great responsibility of leading WPIAL teams into the state playoffs starting next week.

Congrats to six new baseball champions: North Allegheny in 6A, Franklin Regional in 5A, New Castle in 4A, Hopewell in 3A, Shenango in 2A and Union in Class A.

Kudos to the two title streaks continuing in softball with West Greene winning a record-tying fifth straight WPIAL Class A crown while Laurel successfully three-peated in 2A. The new district softball champions: Bethel Park in 6A, North Hills in 5A, Beaver in 4A and Mt. Pleasant in 3A.

Franklin Regional remains on top in baseball for a second straight week while Bethel Park is cozy on top of the softball rankings for a ninth straight week.

Here are the latest power rankings, which have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Franklin Regional Panthers (19-1) (1)

2. North Allegheny Tigers (20-3) (3)

3. Shenango Wildcats (20-2) (7)

4. Hopewell Vikings (17-5) (8)

5. New Castle Red Hurricane (14-9) (9)

6. Union Scotties (11-5) (NR)

7. Bethel Park Black Hawks (18-4) (2)

8. Seton LaSalle Rebels (21-3) (4)

9. Montour Spartans (15-6) (5)

10. South Park Eagles (15-5) (10)

Out: Hempfield Spartans

Softball Trib 10

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks (18-0) (1)

2. Beaver Bobcats (17-0) (2)

3. North Hills Indians (16-5) (3)

4. Laurel Spartans (17-1) (4)

5. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (17-3) (5)

6. West Greene Pioneers (18-2) (NR)

7. Shenango Wildcats (16-5) (8)

8. Armstrong River Hawks (15-5) (6)

9. Highlands Golden Rams (16-5) (9)

10. Ligonier Valley Rams (19-2) (7)

Out: Canon-McMillan Big Macs