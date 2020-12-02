Trib 10: WPIAL football teams had record-tying weekend in Hershey

By:

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 7:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Luke Miller celebrates the Rams’ third touchdown during the second quarter of the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Cathedral Prep on Nov. 27 at Hersheypark Stadium.

For the fifth time in the 33-year history of the PIAA playoffs, three WPIAL football champions returned home from the central part of the state with PIAA gold.

It is tied for the most PIAA championships won in a year by WPIAL teams.

Pine-Richland in Class 5A, Thomas Jefferson in 4A and Central Valley in 3A won PIAA title games last weekend in Hershey.

That matches the three won by District 7 teams in 2001 (West Allegheny, Washington, Rochester), 2005 (McKeesport, Franklin Regional, South Park), 2007 (Central Catholic, Thomas Jefferson, Jeannette) and 2017 (Pine-Richland, Quaker Valley, Jeannette).

For the final time in this unique 2020 football season, here are the Trib 10 rankings for teams that felt the power of gold, or in some cases, silver.

Teams are listed with record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Pine-Richland, 10-0, (1), 2020 PIAA and WPIAL Class 5A champions

2. Central Valley, 11-0, (2), 2020 PIAA and WPIAL Class 3A champions

3. Thomas Jefferson, 9-1, (3), 2020 PIAA and WPIAL Class 4A champions

4. Central Catholic, 6-3, (5), 2020 WPIAL Class 6A champions

5. Beaver Falls, 9-0, (6), 2020 WPIAL Class 2A champions

6. Jeannette, 10-1, (4), 2020 WPIAL Class A champions and PIAA runner-up

7. Aliquippa, 9-1, (7)

8. Peters Township, 8-1, (8)

9. Clairton, 8-1, (9)

10. Sto-Rox, 8-2, (10)

Out: None