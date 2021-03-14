Trib High School Sports Network broadcasts: Week of March 15, 2021

Sunday, March 14, 2021 | 6:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley's Alex Johnson (left) celebrates with Ryan Russell after a second period goal against Central Catholic on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Baierl Ice Complex. Seneca Valley won, 6-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny's Matt Gentile plays against Peters Twp. on Nov. 12, 2020, at Baierl Ice Arena.

The Madness comes to a close as the final gold of the district winter sports season is distributed this week on the Trib High School Sports Network.

Four more WPIAL championship basketball games can be viewed Monday before coverage of the PIAA basketball playoffs begins over the weekend.

HSSN’s coverage of postseason team wrestling resumes with a PIAA Class AAA quarterfinals match involving district champion Waynesburg.

We also have a PIHL Class AAA game as well as three more Rebel Yell podcasts with a focus on the WPIAL basketball playoffs.

Monday, March 15

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Championship Game — Video and audio Stream: Lincoln Park vs. North Catholic at 8 p.m. with video on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 3A Championship Game — Video Stream: Ellwood City vs. South Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 5A Championship Game — Video and Audio Stream: Chartiers Valley vs. Trinity at 8 p.m. with video on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class A Championship Game — Video and Audio Stream: West Greene vs. Rochester at 5 p.m. with video on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey — North Allegheny vs Seneca Valley at 8:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, March 16

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL basketball championship recap and PIAA quarterfinals preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 3A First Round — Everett at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Wednesday, March 17

No broadcasts

Thursday, March 18

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL basketball Salute to Champions on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 19

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 6A Quarterfinals — Altoona/McDowell winner at North Allegheny at TBA on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 2A Quarterfinals — Cambridge Springs at Penns Manor at TBA on WQMU-FM 92.5

Saturday, March 20

Rebel Yell Podcast — PIAA basketball quarterfinals recap and semifinals preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Quarterfinals — St. Mary’s/Villa Maria Academy winner at Beaver at TBA on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class A Quarterfinals — Kennedy Catholic/Shanksville-Stonycreek winner at West Greene/Rochester winner at TBA on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com OR on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460