Trib High School Sports Network broadcasts: Week of March 22, 2021

By:

Sunday, March 21, 2021 | 7:18 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Ali Bryant (left) and his Lincoln Park teammates will play Hickory in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Monday.

The champions-only edition of the Road to Hershey winds down as we head into the final four of the state basketball playoffs this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have semifinals state playoff action Monday and Tuesday with the winners heading to Hershey. HSSN could have three days of basketball state title games from Giant Center, depending on who wins in the semifinals.

HSSN’s coverage of postseason team wrestling resumes with a PIAA Class AAA quarterfinals involving district champion Waynesburg Central.

We also have the debut of WPIAL softball as well as three more Rebel Yell podcasts with a focus on the WPIAL basketball playoffs here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Mar. 22

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Semifinals — Hickory at Lincoln Park at 6:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 6A Semifinals — North Allegheny vs. Cumberland Valley at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 2A Semifinals — Penns Manor at Neshannock at 6:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Tuesday, Mar. 23

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class A Semifinals — Bishop Guilfoyle at Rochester at 6:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

Wednesday, Mar. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast — PIAA basketball semifinals recap and PIAA championship preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Team Wrestling Playoffs: Class AAA Quarterfinals — Carrick/Erie Cathedral Prep winner at Waynesburg Central at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Hampton at Deer Lakes at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Mar. 25

(If Lincoln Park wins Monday) PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 4A Championship — Lincoln Park vs. Allentown Central Catholic/Middletown winner at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

(If Penns Manor wins Monday) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 2A Championship — Penns Manor vs. Mount Carmel/Mahoney Area winner at 12 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Friday, Mar. 26

(If North Allegheny wins Monday) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class 6A Championship — North Allegheny vs. Nazareth/Spring-Ford winner at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(If Rochester wins Tuesday) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs: Class A Championship — Rochester vs. Northumberland Christian/Jenkintown winner at 12 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

(If OLSH wins Tuesday) PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs: Class 2A Championship — Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Old Forge/Lancaster Mennonite/Constitution winner at 2:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

Sunday, Mar. 28

Rebel Yell Podcast — PIAA basketball championship recap on TribHSSN.TribLive.com