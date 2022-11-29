Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball preseason breakdown
By:
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 | 6:01 AM
The Trojanettes are back.
North Catholic’s girls basketball team won the WPIAL Class 4A title four straight years (2017-20) before dropping down to 3A for the past two seasons and hoisting the Class 3A trophy last winter.
PIAA realignment has sent the Trojanettes back to Class 4A, where they should again contend for the district championship.
Here is a rundown of players to watch, top 5 teams and other notables in WPIAL 4A girls basketball this season.
Preseason Player of the Year
Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic
5-11., senior, guard
15.8 ppg last season
Players to watch
Quinn Borroni, Blackhawk
5-10, sr., G/F, 10.4 ppg
Alena Fusetti, Blackhawk
5-9, so., G., 13.1 ppg
Kalleigh Nerone, Highlands
5-10, jr., G., 9.4 ppg
Alayna Rocco, North Catholic
5-11, jr., PG, 17.9 ppg
Nina Shaw, Knoch
5-3, sr., G., 13.0 ppg
Preseason Top 5
1. Blackhawk (26-1 last season)
Reigning WPIAL Class 4A champion Blackhawk went undefeated before falling to Villa Maria Academy in the PIAA quarterfinals last season. The Cougars return a pair of all-section players in senior guard Quinn Borroni (10.4 ppg, 8 rpg) and junior guard Alena Fusetti (13.1 ppg, 4 apg), as well as point guard Kassie Potts (10 ppg).
2. North Catholic (22-6)
North Catholic will try to add to its WPIAL-leading 21 championships this season. Leading the way will be junior point guard Alayna Rocco, a Harvard commit who averaged nearly 18 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season en route to earning second-team all-state honors, as well as senior guard Dacia Lewandowski, an Akron recruit who averaged 15.8 ppg.
3. Knoch (22-4)
The Knights reached the WPIAL finals and won a PIAA playoff game for the first time last season. Seniors Nina Shaw (13.0 ppg) and Hattie McGraw and junior Naturelle Ewing return to the backcourt. Knoch will miss Valley News Dispatch Player of the Year Maddie Boyer, a 1,000-point scorer who graduated.
4. Highlands (19-5)
Shawn Bennis takes over on the bench for Highlands, which finished second in Section 1 and advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals. Back are four junior starters — all-section guard Kalleigh Nerone (9.4 ppg), Jocelyn Bielek, Kate Myers and Shelby Wojcik.
5. Belle Vernon (15-8)
The Leopards were third in Section 3 last season but return five experienced seniors determined to move up the standings. Senior guard Jenna Dawson, Farrah Reader, all-section guard Viva Kreis, Presleigh Colditz and Lilly Kerns will lead the way.
Notable
• In addition to North Catholic moving up, Class 4A gained four teams that dropped down a class — Greensburg Salem, Laurel Highlands, Uniontown and Ringgold.
• Southmoreland (19-5) was a WPIAL semifinalist and PIAA qualifier a year ago but graduated all-section forward Gracie Spadaro and will miss senior all-section guard Olivia Cernuto (13.0 ppg), who is out for the season with a knee injury suffered during soccer season.
• Beaver (16-6) was the Section 2 runner-up last season and returns several key players, including junior Chloe List (10 ppg, 5 rpg) and sophomore shooter Zoe Ringer. The Bobcats will miss Trib Athlete of the Year Payton List, who graduated and is now playing softball at Virginia Tech.
• Guards Nora Johns and Maria Helkowski are among the returning players for Quaker Valley (12-12), which was the WPIAL runner-up in 2020-21 and reached the PIAA playoffs last season.
• Elizabeth Forward (19-6) finished second in a strong Section 3 last season and reached the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA playoffs.
Alignment
Section 1: Derry, Freeport, Greensburg Salem, Highlands, Knoch, North Catholic, Valley
Section 2: Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Hopewell, Quaker Valley
Section 3: Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Laurel Highlands, Southmoreland, Uniontown, Ringgold, West Mifflin
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
Tags: Beaver, Belle Vernon, Blackhawk, Elizabeth Forward, Highlands, Knoch, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland
More Basketball• Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball preseason breakdown
• Valley girls basketball team will measure success by progress
• Imani Christian transfers eligible for basketball season after PIAA overturns WPIAL decisions
• Valley boys have clean slate as rebuilding process continues
• Yough girls basketball program continues to gain steam as new section awaits