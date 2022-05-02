Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pitcher/first baseman Cam Marshalwitz helped Hampton start 8-0 in Section 2-5A.

Last year, Hampton finished in fourth place in Section 2-5A with an overall record of 7-11.

It qualified for the playoffs, but it was a short and not so sweet postseason experience as the team lost to West Allegheny in the opening round 14-1.

Those struggles are a distant memory, though, thanks to the play of senior first baseman and pitcher Cam Marshalwitz.

The Talbots are 9-4 overall and alone in first place with an 8-0 section record.

“(Cam) is going out and staying in control of every situation he is put into,” Hampton coach Kellen Wheeler said. “He’s a great leader who pushes his teammates to be better every day.”

Marshalwitz began last week in a big way, going 3 for 5 at the plate with a double, home run and four RBIs as Hampton won at Armstrong, 12-4.

“Cam got his comfort at the plate this past week,” Wheeler said. “He settled in with a better approach, and it paid off. His home run jump-started our offense for the day. He is always a very reliable offensive player.”

The next day at home, Marshalwitz let his arm do the talking as he threw a complete-game three-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Talbots swept the River Hawks in their sectional series 2-0.

“He was in control of all his pitches and finding his spots,” Wheeler said. “He was able to get out of a tough spot with guys on third base two different innings.”

For the season, Marshalwitz is 4-0 on the mound with three shutouts.

The southpaw has yet to decide about his future and has narrowed his choices to Youngstown State, Mount Union, Mercyhurst or Cal (Pa.).

Wheeler said on the diamond, there isn’t much Marshalwitz can’t do.

“He’s an outstanding fast-paced pitcher that can locate and spot his pitches every time out there. He’s a very good lefty hitter and also a great baserunner.”

In a pair of nonsection games to close out the week, Marshalwitz had a hit and was walked twice in five plate appearances with a run scored and a pair of RBIs as Hampton rolled past Gateway on Friday before having a five-game winning streak end with a loss Saturday to Class 6A top-ranked North Allegheny.

With two sectional series remaining, Hampton has a one-game lead over Mars and two-game advantage over Plum in the Section 2-5A standings.

The Talbots will close the regular season next week in a pair of showdown games against the Fightin’ Planets, but for now, the focus is on last year’s section-champion (Plum) in a home-and-home series Monday and Tuesday.

“We just need to continue using the strategies that have been working well for us and remain focused,” Wheeler said.

