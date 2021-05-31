Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for May 31, 2021

Monday, May 31, 2021 | 7:19 PM

Most coaches are worried about team rust if they go 10 to 14 days between games. Union went nearly a month between baseball games.

Practice and scrimmages must make perfect.

The Scotties played what turned out to be their final regular-season game April 28, then opened the Class A playoffs against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on May 24.

“The long layoff was definitely a concern and was really nerve racking not being able to find games as the weather did not cooperate with other team’s schedules,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “We had teams agree to play, and then they ended up canceling the entire previous week causing makeups for those teams. We had some really good days of practice with some well-deserved days off to get ready.

“We were not sure what to expect going into OLSH but knew that if the practices that week carried over, we had a really good shot to move on.”

After a first round bye, senior Jake Vitale and his Scotties teammates came up big in district quarterfinals.

Vitale had two hits and shut down the Chargers offense as the Scotties prevailed 5-1 and advanced.

“Jake has been our ace for the past three years,” Sanders said. “He has big-game experience and playoff title game experiences under his belt, so we knew that he would not be affected by the moment. We knew Jake was ready when we told him that he would be starting that game, and the look in his eyes in practice that week, and specifically on the bus on the way, he was ready to go. He was throwing all pitches in any count, and he was the complete leader by example as well as in the dugout.”

The left-hander allowed only two hits as he improved to 6-0 this year with 78 strikeouts in 35 innings.

Having helped Union with his arm, Vitale relied on his stick to help as Union battled top-seed Eden Christian in the semifinals.

“Jake has been really catching fire since the playoffs started, batting .667,” Sanders said. “He is our No. 4 hitter and knows that his job is to get on base and move runners. Jake is selfless and does all the little things to get himself prepared and better each and every day. He will put down a bunt if we ask him to and do whatever it takes to win on both sides of the ball.”

Union rolled past the No. 1 Warriors to advance to the WPIAL Class A finals for the third straight season.

Sanders said while Vitale continues to work on his craft, there is a lot that goes into his on-field success.

“He is a workaholic and a complete student of the game. He is always working to get better, wanting to work on pitch groups to help with locating and movement, getting in the weight room. He is at the top of his class academically as well and defines the true student-athlete.”

Vitale likely will get the call Tuesday when Union tries for a third time to get that elusive first WPIAL baseball championship when it faces Riverview in the finals.

“Riverview has been playing extremely well from the end of season through their playoff run and have knocked off some very good teams,” Sanders said. “I am sure that this is going to be an exciting and competitive game when we hit Wild Things Park.”

Sanders also is excited that, for the second straight year, the Union baseball and softball teams have reached the district finals.

“This is a great accomplishment for the Union Area School District. Both teams have been extremely successful over the past four to five seasons, maybe even longer. Both the baseball and softball teams as well as the coaching staffs put in a ton of work to continue building these programs to maintain that success each year. We wish the softball team luck as they prepare for their title opportunity on Wednesday.”

