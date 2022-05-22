Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week: May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 | 7:23 PM

There are two things you can say about the Mohawk baseball team.

First, it is a program on the rise, having improved from an 11-win one-and-done playoff team last season to a 15-win team that has reached the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals this spring.

“We had a strong season last year, after a year off, which saw a lineup with seven new players,” Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said. “We had an early exit in the playoffs to a good Valley team, and we made it our focus to get back to the playoffs and make a run.”

Secondly, senior J.C. Voss is boss.

“J.C. is a competitor and wants to perform well,” Maiorano said. “He may not always let it on, but J.C. wants to be the best player on the field. His personality is infectious. So fun-loving and carefree that it doesn’t allow for the roller-coaster ride that baseball can be.”

John Charles Voss was a big reason for the Warriors’ success in the first two rounds last week.

On Tuesday, Voss was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles in a 7-1 victory over Keystone Oaks.

“J.C. has been a rock for us all year,” Maiorano said. “He has natural leadership skills that his teammates just gravitate to. One of his biggest strengths, which I believe comes from football, is not allowing the moment to become too big. His success as a quarterback and everything that position demands has made the transition into his baseball game.”

Voss continued to carry a hot stick two days later when he went 2-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs in a rout of Yough.

“I liked the rebound from his first at-bat,” Maiorano said. “It was a very uncharacteristic at bat for J.C. as he struck out looking. His next at-bat, he hits a big two-out single and finally in his third at-bat, he hits the grand slam.”

Voss and the Warriors rolled to a 15-1 victory over the Cougars. That included an eight-run second inning.

“Any time you can score early in the playoffs, it gives you momentum,” Maiorano said. “We knew what Yough was capable of after their comeback win against Mt. Pleasant, so we knew we couldn’t settle.”

A third baseman, Voss also has seen time on the hill this season for Mohawk, including a scoreless inning in the quarterfinals.

“He had been outstanding for us on the mound this year,” Maiorano said. “He had a setback last season with an arm injury that kept him off the mound, but he has rebounded strong this season. He takes that same mentality to the mound.”

The senior has a couple of saves with a 1.40 ERA.

Lawrence County was the toast of the WPIAL land last spring when three county teams, New Castle, Shenango and Union, won district baseball championships.

Mohawk is two wins away from bringing gold to the boys from Bessemer. However to reach the Class 3A title game, it must eliminate defending champion Hopewell.

The Warriors and Vikings split their two section games earlier this season.

“Play smart,” Maiorano said on what his team needs to do to advance. “Hopewell is deserving of their No. 1-seed. They have everything you need to win. Managing emotions and playing smart baseball is the key to beating a team like Hopewell.”

