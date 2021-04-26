Trib HSSN Baseball Players of the Week for April 26, 2021

By:

Monday, April 26, 2021 | 10:33 PM

Back in the mid-1960s, the Patty Duke Show was a TV show based on the adventures of two identical cousins who looked alike and acted alike, both played by actress Patty Duke.

The 2021 South Park baseball team has their own version of identical cousins.

No Drew and Austin Lafferty don’t look alike, but their stats are nearly identical, and their dominating actions on the diamond are similar as well.

The two were each 7 for 9 at the plate this past week with six runs scored. Drew Lafferty had two doubles, a home run and seven RBI while cousin Austin also had two doubles with an RBI.

Drew is a junior transfer from Seton LaSalle, who as a freshman helped lead the Rebels to a WPIAL championship with his arm and his bat. He returned to his home district in part to play with his cousin Austin, who as a sophomore is enjoying success in his first high school baseball season.

“Drew coming over from Seton has been huge,” South Park first-year coach Brad Shamitko said. “Not only do we love what he brings on the field, we also enjoy the passion and love for the game he has.

“It’s contagious amongst the other players. Unfortunately, due to his early season issue, we haven’t reaped the benefits much from his pitching or defense, but the glimpses we have seen early and knowing what he does gives us great excitement and optimism for the end of the season.”

Drew Lafferty has missed most of the season with an injury. This past week, he returned with a big splash on Monday in the first of two section games against defending Class 3A champion Steel Valley.

“For Drew, that was his first game back since April 7,” Shamitko said. “They both did a nice job adjusting to the pitching we faced that day, and they were willing to hit the ball the other way. They both barreled quite a few balls that day. Drew probably won the cousin battle that day with the home run he hit.”

The Eagles soared past the Ironmen at West Field in Munhall, 13-5.

South Park continued its offensive ways Tuesday at Evan Field with a 14-4 triumph.

“The second game against Steel Valley was by far Austin’s day,” Shamitko said. “He got the win on the mound and at the plate, he couldn’t get out, going 4 for 4. Drew wasn’t far behind, going 3 for 4. Again that day, they both didn’t try to do too much and didn’t overswing. Both guys are tremendous hitters and when they’re on, they are tough to get out.”

Not surprisingly, both have the same batting average through the Eagles’ first eight games. The cousins are each hitting .500.

As far as their pitching, it is still unknown when the Kentucky recruit Drew Lafferty will take the hill again, according to Shamitko.

“That decision is ultimately up to Drew,” Shamitko said. “With his future, the big picture is the most important thing for us and him. With that being said, we are hoping he returns for playoffs.

“Austin did great against Steel Valley and has done exceptional so far this year, as our whole staff has. Austin is a competitor and really does a nice job pounding the zone and throwing all three of his pitches for strikes. He walks very few guys and does a great job mixing it up. Being only a sophomore, we really couldn’t ask much more from him.”

The two wins last week gave South Park five straight wins, and the Eagles are even in the loss column with Avonworth and Keystone Oaks in the fight for first in Section 2-3A.

“So far for the year, we are happy where we are,” Shamitko said. “There are always aspects of the game to work on and improve, but in general, I like where we are at and where we are going. For my staff and I, we are just trying our best to keep them positive due to all that they have been dealing with and to just take and treat each day as its own, because as we know, nothing is guaranteed. This is such a special time of their lives.”

2021 Trib HSSN Baseball Players of the Week

Week 3 – Payton Conti – California

Week 2 – Jake Slazinski, Keystone Oaks

Week 1 – Jake Walker, West Mifflin