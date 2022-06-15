Trib HSSN Baseball State Rankings for June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Ryan Petras (right) celebrates with Raymond Altmeyer after scoring against West Allegheny during their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Thursday.

The path is complete and the stage is set for the 2022 PIAA baseball championships at Penn State on Thursday and Friday.

Only two teams won in the state quarterfinals and semifinals to hold on to their No. 1 spot from last week in the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings.

Bethlehem Liberty in 6A and Martinsburg Central in 3A look to stay on top for good with one more win.

Here is the district breakdown for the 12 team’s participating in this year’s baseball finals:

The WPIAL (District 7) has three teams playing for gold, Districts 1 and 3 have two schools each, and Districts 4, 5, 6, 9 and 11 have one apiece.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Bethlehem Liberty (25-1) (11) (1)

2. Warwick (22-2) (3) (2)

3. Hazleton (22-2) (2) (5)

4. Cumberland Valley (18-7) (3) (NR)

5. West Chester Henderson (21-3) (1) (3)

Out: LaSalle College (12)

Class 5A

1. Bethel Park (18-3) (7) (5)

2. Selinsgrove (23-2) (4) (NR)

3. Archbishop Wood (19-5) (12) (2)

4. Donegal (18-9) (3) (NR)

5. Manheim Central (22-2) (3) (1)

Out: Upper Dublin (3), West Allegheny (7)

Class 4A

1. Holy Ghost Prep (18-5) (1) (3)

2. Montour (20-6) (7) (NR)

3. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (24-2) (12) (1)

4. West Mifflin (20-4) (7) (4)

5. Saucon Valley (20-4) (11) (2)

Out: East Pennsboro (3)

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (26-0) (6) (1)

2. Lancaster Catholic (23-2) (3) (2)

3. Neumann-Goretti (14-9) (12) (5)

4. Punxsutawney (16-6) (9) (NR)

5. Central Columbia (18-2) (4) (3)

Out: Fairview (10)

Class 2A

1. Everett (20-2) (5) (3)

2. Neshannock (20-7) (7) (5)

3. Delone Catholic (19-6) (3) (1)

4. Burgettstown (16-6) (7) (NR)

5. South Williamsport (17-6) (4) (2)

Out: Riverside (7)

Class A

1. DuBois Central Catholic (21-4) (9) (2)

2. Halifax (18-6) (3) (NR)

3. Southern Fulton (20-6) (5) (4)

4. Tri-Valley (21-5) (11) (5)

5. Saegertown (19-3) (10) (1)

Out: Bishop McCort (6)