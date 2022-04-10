Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week for April 10, 2022

Last year, the Beaver baseball team snuck into the playoffs by winning its last three section games and finishing tied for fourth place with Quaker Valley in Section 2-4A.

After a fantastic start to the 2022 season, these Bobcats won’t be sneaking up on anybody this spring.

“This group has put a lot of hard work in this offseason, and we know that any time we step on the field we have to earn everything we get,” Beaver coach Noah Medich said. “We knew looking at the schedule that we started the season off with a big challenge, and this group has stood up to the challenge. Very proud of how well and hard they played to kick the season off. There is still a lot of work to be done, and we plan on taking it one practice, one pitch, one game at a time.

After sweeping defending 4A champion New Castle in the first section series in late March, Beaver prepared for a home and away series this past week with top-ranked Blackhawk.

On Monday, senior Garrett Pander got the start and shined on the mound. He pitched five innings, allowing only three hits and two walks while striking out five.

“The fact that Pander came out and threw a great game was huge,” Medich said. “The bullpen came in and did what they needed to do as well. It was nice getting on the board early, scoring a couple runs in the first.”

Senior JJ Shallcross hit a solo homer in the sixth inning for Beaver, which ended up being a huge insurance run as Blackhawk’s rally in the seventh came up one run short as the Bobcats won 3-2.

Beaver got another strong pitching performance the next day at Chippewa Park as junior Jack Ray shut down the Cougars, throwing a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 9-0 victory.

“That might’ve been the best game we’ve seen Jack pitch,” Medich said. “He had great command all game and came out focused and poised from his very first pitch. He has really put a lot of hard work in all offseason, and he’s developed into a great pitcher.”

While Ray was shutting down the Blackhawk hitters, he was getting plenty of offensive support.

“The sticks really came to life for us,” Medich said. “Our guys put together some really good at-bats and stayed patient looking for their pitch to hit. We had a lot of guys contribute from top to the bottom of our lineup. We had a lot of hard-hit balls all day.”

Junior Liam Dorsky had three RBIs, senior Mitch Lang went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and senior Antonio Petrella had two hits with an RBI.

“Getting off to a good start within this section was extremely important,” Medich said. “We know there’s still a lot of work to do with how competitive our section is. Every night we have to come out focused and earn everything we get. We knew the importance of the Blackhawk series. They are always a solid team, and the fact we were able to get two from them was huge.”

Beaver sits stop Section 2-4A with a 4-0 section record.

Is this Bobcats team bringing back memories of 2019 for Medich, a squad that won WPIAL gold and PIAA silver?

“The 2019 team was definitely a special group, but we actually started the season off 0-5 that year. It took us some time to find it, but once that group started clicking, the rest was history. We love the leadership and workmanlike mentality this group brings, and they knew the importance of starting off hot because of hopping right into back-to-back section play games.

“We have noticed some comparisons to the 2019 group, especially role-wise, but this is a different team and is looking to write their own script this year.”

This week, Beaver has a nonsection game against 5A power West Allegheny before returning to section play after Easter when they face Ambridge in back-to-back games.

“We talk about how our section is one of the toughest in 4A, and that the job is not close to being done. Everyone is competitive here, and we know every night, no matter who we play, we have to bring our focus and be ready to earn everything we get.

