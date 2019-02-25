Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week: Chartiers Valley’s Joe Pipilo

By: Tribune-Review

Monday, February 25, 2019 | 5:23 PM

Joe Pipilo

School: Chartiers Valley

Class: Senior

The WPIAL basketball playoffs are played on a stage where the lights are brighter and the crowd is louder.

After missing out on all of that fun last year, Joe Pipilo and Chartiers Valley are making a lot of noise this postseason.

The Colts finished the regular season 16-5 and in second place behind Moon in Section 2. When the playoff brackets were released, Chartiers Valley was the No. 5 seed in the Class 5A tournament.

They opened the postseason last Monday with a 68-51 victory over Albert Gallatin in which Pipilo led the Colts with 19 points.

“He scored a lot of points at the basket, which he has done a much better job of this year,” first year Chartiers Valley coach Brandon Sensor said. “He has developed into more of a complete player this year and has become an inside presence for us. It’s not about the points to him, he just wants to win.”

Up next for Chartiers Valley was a showdown against Keandre Bowles and Woodland Hills in a quarterfinal game Friday.

While the Colts’ defense was shutting down Bowles and the Wolverines, Pipilo was lighting up the scoreboard with 25 points in a 62-49 triumph.

“I thought Joe was the best player in the gym Friday night and not because of his 25 points,” Sensor said. “He played a great defensive game, anticipating passes and being in the right position. He also led us in rebounds, something he has done all year. I’m not surprised by his performance; he wants to win as bad as anyone.”

While he has done it all, Pipilo is still known for scoring, averaging nearly 19 points per game.

“Joe is obviously a very good 3-point shooter,” Sensor said. ”This year, he has worked hard to become more balanced. He is getting to the basket more than ever, has developed a post game, and most importantly he has become a great rebounder for us. I think he has 26 rebounds in our two playoff games.”

Senor believes missing the playoffs last year has driven Pipilo and his teammates for this year’s postseason success.

“Yes, I think he has. Pip is a great leader for us, but he has been zoned in this past week or so. All of the guys have stepped it up a notch, and it showed Friday night. Now, we have to keep it going.”

The Colts will keep it going Tuesday night in a semifinal game against top seed and defending champion Mars.

Sensor feels the Planets are a very tough task, but said his team will be ready.

“Our approach is to give it our all, and we will have no regrets,” he said. “When you put everything you have into something, you can’t be disappointed with the result. We’re just looking forward to having fun and competing. We’re going to go out there and play our hearts out for each other and may the best team win.”

Honorable mention

Ethan Morton, Butler

Ethan Morton was held below his average of 27 points in the first round but more than made up for it in the quarterfinals. The junior standout scored 18 points Tuesday as Butler knocked off Connellsville, 57-48. Then, on Saturday, Morton was money from the free throw line, hitting on 17 of 18 from the charity stripe as he hit on a game-high 32 points in a 75-70 stunner of No. 4 Upper St. Clair. The Golden Tornado are Final Four bound for the second time in three years.

Isaac DeGregorio, North Catholic

After one quarter of their Class 3A quarterfinal, Deer Lakes jumped out to a 17-12 lead over No. 3 North Catholic. However, the Lancers, who have enjoyed an historic season, saw their hopes of an upset disappear when the Trojans outscored Deer Lakes, 44-24, in the next two quarters. Isaac DeGregorio has had quite a year as well, as he led North Catholic with 37 points in a 74-65 victory that lifted the Trojans into a semifinal meeting against Aliquippa.

Johnny Crise, Highlands

With the Section 2 trio of New Castle, Ambridge and Quaker Valley garnering a lot of Class 4A headlines throughout the regular season, one of the questions coming into the postseason was would anybody else step up. Highlands is raising its hand and game thanks to the play of Johnny Crise, who scored 29 points in a first round win over Belle Vernon, then followed up with 22 points as the Golden Rams knocked off Uniontown, 69-61, in a quarterfinal game Saturday.

