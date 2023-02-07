Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 6, 2023

Monday, February 6, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Neighborhood Academy’s John Wilkins defends on Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini on Jan. 31.

Vinnie Cugini stands 6-foot-2, but he is now a giant in WPIAL basketball lore.

The Aquinas Academy senior guard broke the all-time district scoring record last week against Neighborhood Academy when he registered 33 points.

The Pitt-Johnstown recruit broke the 30-year scoring record set by Tom Pipkins of Valley in 1993 with 2,838.

Entering the final week of the regular season, Cugini is 71 points shy of joining the 3K club as he now has 2,929 points.

He also only needs 71 points to become the third player in WPIAL history to score 1,000 points in a season, joining T.J. McConnell of Chartiers Valley in 2010 and Don Hennon of Wampum in 1955.

“Vinnie has dealt with his journey to secure the scoring record with dignity and class,” Aquinas Academy coach George Yokitis said. “We have not noted any discernible difference in Vinnie. We attribute this to many factors, including and importantly, that he focuses on team wins rather than individual accomplishments.”

In fact, it was with mixed emotions that Cugini hit a free throw with 2:08 left in the game to set the new scoring record. That was because the Crusaders lost a big Section 3-A game to Neighborhood Academy, 68-62, in which Cugini scored 33 points.

The next night, the new scoring king was on the hardwood again, this time leading Aquinas Academy to a section victory over Hillel Academy, 64-34.

Cugini had a game-high 37 points as the Crusaders clinched a playoff berth.

“My mindset was a little different for that Neighborhood game than it was for the other two games that same week,” Cugini said. “All the cameras and stuff got to us a little bit at the Neighborhood game, so I feel those last two games really helped us calm down.”

Then on Friday, it was vintage Cugini as he scored 51 points, though Aquinas Academy lost to top-ranked and section leader Imani Christian.

“Imani Christian is an extraordinary basketball team,” Yokitis said. “Vinnie’s compete level was likewise exceptional. He played with the same fearless determination and earned the respect of everyone in the gym, including the exceptionally talented Imani Christian players. Not surprising, often the level of competition brings out Vinnie’s best.”

So what is Cugini’s legacy? Does he go down simply as the most prolific scorer in district history? Or is he the young man who helped put tiny Aquinas Academy on the map?

“Vinnie makes a difference every day in the school as an exemplary student, leader, as well as a friend to everyone in the school,” Yokitis said. “His legacy will be that he was a great student, athlete and a gentleman. I believe all the kids are better people for having been around him for the four years.”

The Crusaders are 15-4 overall and have clinched a Class A playoff berth. They will try to improve their seeding and section finish with two more section games this week against Hillel Academy and St. Joseph’s.

Cugini has appeared in two district postseason games in his incredible career and is still in search of the program’s first playoff victory.

Aquinas Academy lost to Union in a 2021 opener, 97-54, and fell to Rochester in last year’s first round, 72-61.

“As for the playoffs, I know Vinnie’s goal is to make a run,” Yokitis said. “As coaches, we are pleased that the kids have made the playoffs the last three years. Now you sure would like to see them have some further success to validate their hard work and determination. Nonetheless, Single-A basketball is truly littered with a number of athletic and talented basketball teams. Based on all the evidence to date, we are comfortable that the kids will play hard and compete.”

